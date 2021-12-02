Ghana is the safest country in West Africa; invest with us– Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo has stated that Ghana safest country in West Africa

He encouraged the investor community to invest in Ghana

Akufo-Addo added that the government has instituted a number of fiscal incentives for the investor depending on the nature of the activity or the location of the investment

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that Ghana safest country among all the West African countries.

He told members of the black business community in the United States of America of the numerous investment opportunities existing in Ghana.

He added that Ghana is a country that seeks to build back strongly from the ravages of COVID-19.

Akufo-Addo at the 45th Annual Legislative Conference of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators Photo credit: Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

Delivering the keynote address at the “Africa Flagship Programme” session of the 45th Annual Legislative Conference of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators, being held in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, 1st December 2021, President Akufo-Addo stated that “it is a great time to invest in Ghana, for the opportunities are bright”.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to the President, despite the very real difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghana is doing some things right, and sending out the right signals to the global investor community.

“Ghana is the safest country in West Africa. Our police and security agencies work hard to keep Ghana an open and happy place, where we are not embarrassed to see ourselves as each other’s keeper.”

He, thus, to the investor community that they can choose to invest in Ghana through the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre or set up as a Free Zones enterprise.

He added that the government has instituted a number of fiscal incentives for the investor depending on the nature of the activity or the location of the investment.

Akufo-Addo’s foreign travels should be treated as a secret

Bryan Acheampong, the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s foreign travels should be treated as a secret.

According to him, treating the president's travels with confidentiality will enhance his security and safety from those who try to track his movement to attack him.

He said the National Security Minister should reclassify the president’s travels; the present and past, from confidential to secret or top secret.

Source: Yen.com.gh