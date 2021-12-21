Both majority and minority members of parliament turned against each other on the floor of the house during proceedings

The misunderstanding started when the first deputy speaker of parliament, who is also the Bekwai MP wanted to leave the proceedings and vote as an MP

This decision did not make sense to the minority as they vehemently opposed his idea and moved to seize his seat

On Monday night, December 20, 2021, legislators turned the floor of parliament into a boxing ring as they fought each other during voting to consider the new e-levy proposed by the government.

According to a report filed by graphiconline.com, the misunderstanding ensued when the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, who was presiding over proceedings, decided to vacate his seat momentarily to enable him to join in the headcount voting in the capacity as the MP for Bekwai.

Joe Wise had wanted to yield his seat to the second deputy speaker, Andrew Asiamah, who happens to be an independent MP for Fomena, in order to be counted and thereafter return to resume his seat.

His plan did not make sense to the minority and they vehemently protested the procedure.

The minority members, however, attempted to seize his chair when he wanted to carry through with his decision.

That action by the minority drew some members of the Majority to engage their colleagues, leading to some members actually throwing blows.

Ahead of the confusion though, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, who had presided over proceedings since morning, failed to return to his seat after rising in the afternoon for Joe Osei Owusu to preside.

NDC MP seizes speaker's seat as fight breaks out in parliament over ruling

This is the second time such an incident has occurred in parliament.

There was chaos on the floor of the Parliament of Ghana with minority and majority members shoving and pushing each other over a rule by the speaker's replacement.

The confrontation between the two sides erupted after the Second Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu ruled to reject a motion tabled by the minority side.

The minority had moved for a vote to overturn the approval of the 2022 budget as passed by the all-majority side of the house on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, but was rejected.

