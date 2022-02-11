The United Nations Youth Association (UNYA) MP for Tema East Constituency, Okoe Oninku Henry, has condemned the government on the E-levy policy

He justified the 'Yentua' demonstration by the Coalition of Concerned Ghanaians on Thursday, February 10, 2022

Okoe Oninku gave clear reasons why it is a bad idea for the government to impose E-levy on Ghanaians

The United Nations Youth Association (UNYA) MP for Tema East Constituency, Okoe Oninku Henry, has tackled the government on the controversial E-levy policy.

He spoke in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh during the ‘Yentua’ demonstration that rocked the Akufo-Addo-led administration on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The demonstration was organised by the Coalition of Concerned Ghanaians (CCG) which sought to tell the government that Ghanaians will not pay for the E-levy.

A collage of Okoe Oninku Henry and a protester at the 'Yentua' demo. Photo credit: @Okoe Oninku Henry/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Okoe Oninku, who also doubles as the Unit Committee Chairman for Oklor Kofi Electoral Area in the Tema East Constituency described the E-levy policy as “fraud” that must be rejected at all costs.

He wondered what the government has been able to do with the huge sums of money borrowed that he said has shot Ghana’s debt very high.

I have a very simple question to ask this Nana Addo and Bawumia administration. Can they account for what they have used the borrowed money for and now our debt rate has shot so high?” a perplexed Oninku asked.

Every sector of this economy is in limbo, from education to health to agriculture, just to mention few, every Ghanaian is complaining and you want to add E-levy?” he complained.

The aforementioned reasons and more are why Okoe Oninku believes the ‘Yentua’ demo was very necessary to let the government know that it is a bad decision to roll out E-levy.

He also decried the comments by the Roads Minister that tollbooths will be transformed into washrooms.

To him, the government’s decision to abolish tolls in Ghana is uncalled for, stressing that the Akufo-Addo government has made its mind to impose anything on Ghanaians whether good or bad.

This Nana Addo and Dr Bawumiah administration has made up their mind to impose everything on Ghanaians either good or bad and its as a result of the silence of you and I”

This is why many people, including young, and old, working and non-working class have all come out in their numbers to condemn and stand against this fraud called E-levy, he explained.

Source: YEN.com.gh