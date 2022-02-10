Thousands of protestors hit principal streets in Accra on Thursday, February 10, to vent their displeasure against the proposed Electronic Transaction Levy, E-levy.

The 1.75% E-levy announced by the Finance Minister during the budget presentation in parliament last year is expected to tax all electronic transactions, including MoMo, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances when passed into law.

Although President Nana Akufo-Addo has said that the implementation of the levy will help provide more jobs for the youth of Ghana, members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the coalition of concerned Ghanaians have kicked against it.

On Friday, February 10, the Coalition of Concerned Ghanaians organised a protest to massively express their displeasure against E-levy dubbed "YԐnntua".

Thousands of demonstrators and some leading members of the opposition NDC, including the party's General Secretary, Asiedu Nketiah, joined the demonstration to oppose the E-levy, saying it is an attempt by the government to "rob" ordinary citizens of their source of livelihood amidst the "prevailing'' economic hardship in the country.

YEN.com.gh has selected five videos on the E-levy making the trends on Twitter.

1. Former KNUST SRC president, Mr_Sesah spotted leading the Coalition of Concerned University Students (CoCUS) as they team up with the NDC to protest the introduction of the E-levy Bill:

2. Coalition of Concerned Students join #YentuaElevy demo demanding government intervenes for their lecturers to return to the classroom. Paul Abuoyonga is one of the conveners.

3. A Ghanaian young woman kicks against proposed E-levy Bill. Speaks passionately in a video:

4. This old man opposed the E-levy. He indicated that he does not understand why he should pay E-levy.

5. Okada riders join the #YentuaElevy demonstration.

