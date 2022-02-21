Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has been spotted jamming to KiDi's song Say You Love Me in a video on social media

The video which is fast gaining currency online shows Adwoa Safo who is also the Gender Minister showing some impressive dance moves

Adwoa Safo's dance has surfaced after a backlash from Kennedy Agyapong over her absence from Parliament

A video of Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo having fun has popped up online amid backlash from some NPP members that she is sabotaging the party.

Adwoa Safo, who doubles as the Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, has been away from Parliament for some weeks now.

Her absence, which was initially thought to be for medical reasons after she traveled to the United States, has become a thorny issue. Within the time that she has stayed away, she has been spotted hale and hearty on Tik Tok.

For many members of the ruling NPP, the Dome Kwabenya MP was not sick but was only absenting herself to sabotage the party knowing very well that her absence will affect government's efforts to pass the E-Levy bill.

Adwoa Safo's dances to KiDi's song in video

But as Ken Agyapong's bold statements against her come up for discussion, Adwoa Safo has been spotted enjoying her life.

In a video which has been shared on Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa, is seen jamming to KiDi's Say You Love Me. Wearing a red mini dress, the MP showed off some good dance moves to the song.

It is not known exactly when the video was filmed and could be an old one but it is fast gaining attention online.

Ken Agyapong blasts Adwoa Safo on GTV

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong had revealed on GTV's Breakfast Show on Monday, February 21, 2022, that Adwoa Safo was holding the party to ransom.

Agyapong who is the father of Adwoa Safo's first two children disclosed that his ex-partner was peeved because she did not get the position she held in the Nana Akufo-Addo's first term.

Without mincing words, Agypong blasted Adwoa Safo for her preference of a position in Parliament over on in cabinet.

Source: YEN.com.gh