Some irate NPP youth have been seen rebranding their party's office in Fomena in the Central region

The people could be seen mixing paint and shouting in anger as they defaced the building in the constituency

Some party faithful of the ruling government has expressed dissatisfaction over the performance in the past years

A new video showing some irate New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth in Fomena defacing one of the party's offices in the constituency has gone viral on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the angry youth were seen mixing paint amid commotion at the premises of the party's office.

Many people were seen venting their frustration over what appeared to be a misunderstanding in the constituency.

Angry NPP Youth In Fomena Paint Party Office With NDC Colours. Source: johnnie hughes

Source: Twitter

They mixed paint and amid shouting, started repainting the party's office in the colours of the opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The video was posted by top journalist Johnnie Hughes on his Twitter handle.

After posting the video, the journalist captioned it:

"BREAKING: FOMENA: ANGRY NPP SUPPORTERS PAINT PARTY OFFICE WITH NDC COLOURS AND DECORATE THEM WITH POSTERS OF FORMER PRESIDENT MAHAMA. #JohnniesBite"

The video has since gone viral with many social media users reacting to it.

Source: YEN.com.gh