The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced its campaign team for the December 7 general elections.

After extensive consultations and deliberations, the appointments were made on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Fifi Kwetey is leading the campaign team as its Coordinator and will be deputised by Joseph Yammin, who oversees regional campaigns.

The team will work under a Campaign Steering Committee that includes the NDC’s national chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

The National Campaign Team and Steering Committee shall all work under the leadership of the party's flagbearer, John Mahama, and report to the party's Functional and National Executive Committees to discharge their duties.

Find below the entire team:

Mahama is again partnering with Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang for the 2024 election after their failed attempt in 2020.

Opoku-Agyemang's selection as running mate is expected to boost the NDC in the critical Central Region.

The NDC has yet to release its manifesto, but its manifesto committee has presented a draft to Mahama.

UK firms back Mahama in poll

Two UK research firms have predicted election victory for Mahama in the 2024 polls.

These predictions favouring Mahama came from the Economist Intelligence Unit and Fitch Solutions.

The Economist Intelligence Unit said declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and poor public services will drive Mahama's victory.

Fitch Solutions said former President Mahama is expected to win the swing regions by nearly 48%.

Bawumia fires at NDC rescue mission

YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia dismissed the National Democratic Congress' campaign to rescue Ghana from the New Patriotic Party.

Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, said God had already rescued Ghanaians after the NDC lost the 2016 general election.

The Vice President is fighting an uphill battle to lead a party to a third successive term in power for the first time.

