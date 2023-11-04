The New Patriotic Party will settle on its flagbearer for the 2024 elections today in a nationwide vote

Over 200,000 NPP delegates will be choosing between four flagbearer aspirants in the election today

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong are considered the leading contenders in the race

Delegates in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are voting to select the party's flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

The delegates, numbering 203,439, will be voting in 17 blocs comprising the 16 regions of Ghana and the NPP party headquarters.

Francis Addai-Nimoh, Kennedy Agyapong, Mahamudu Bawumia, Owusu Akoto Afriyie (L-R). Source: UGC/New Patriotic Party

Source: UGC

Only one constituency, Sunyani East in the Bono Region, is not participating in the polls because of legal action over the electoral roll.

The electoral college comprises Members of Parliament, local government heads, ministers, founding NPP members, the party's National Council, its council of elders, all levels of executives, and the students' wing.

The four candidates in the election are Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former legislator Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Bawumia widely tipped to win

Bawumia is considered a heavy favourite to become the flagbearer, though he is expected to face a significant challenge from Agyapong, who outperformed expectations in the August Super Delegates conference.

Agyapong shocked observers by upstaging the former trades minister Alan Kyerematen to finish second in the first round of voting.

Kyerematen subsequently resigned from the party, citing biases in the electoral process, and announced he would contest the election as an independent candidate.

Agyapong is believed to have strong grassroots support because of the perception that Bawumia is the establishment candidate being backed by the government machinery and the NPP hierarchy.

Polls have generally projected victory for Bawumia in the flagbearer race.

Bawumia wins vote in NPP-USA voting

Bawumia entered the day with a lead in the NPP presidential primaries after winning the NPP-USA polls.

YEN.com.gh reported that he polled over 77% of the total ballots cast, beating his closest contender, Agyapong, who polled 22% of the total votes.

The election results were disclosed in a press statement released by NPP-USA following the primaries on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh