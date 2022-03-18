A viral video of Akufo-Addo, then a presidential candidate, cutting Mills and Mahama to size has emerged online.

Many Ghanaians have been bashing the president and his vice, Dr Bawumia, because the things they criticised Mills and Mahama about are worse now.

The video has gotten thousands of reactions, many of them saying that Nana Akufo-Addo seems to have done worse under his government.

An old video of President Nana Akufo-Addo, then a presidential candidate, bashing John Evans Atta Mills and John Mahama on a campaign platform is going viral.

The pre-2016 election video has gone viral because, as the volume of comments and re-shares suggest, the same thing Mr Akufo-Addo criticised that administration for is worse under his own administration.

Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia on a campaign trail before the 2016 election that brought them to power. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo

In the video shared by Joy SMS, then candidate Akufo-Addo is heard telling a huge number of New Patriotic Party supporters that, "If I was them [Mills & Mahama], I will say to the people of Ghana, we are sorry for the poor work we have done, we are going to go and think about ourselves."

The video has since been viewed over 11,000 times, shared more than 400 times has elicited over 1,000 comments, most of which are disapproving of the current administration under Nana Akufo-Addo.

Berto, tweeting at @DONKOHALBERT1, remarked, “Talk is cheap, kasa y3 nframa ampa. Herh,” when he commented on the video early Friday morning.

Evans tweeting @aeadane1 also remarked "Shot in his own foot…big and sweet words are not equal to action."

One commentator even described the Akufo-Addo/Mahamudu Bawumia administration as "the biggest heist in the history of Ghana."

About the current astronomical increase in the price of fuel at the pumps, one commentator asked,

"What then will they say now?? Typical example of talk is cheap!! Bad people managing our Economy smh.."

Seedorf, tweeting at @TSeedorf8 said "Karma doing all the magic", while Kwa.me_b tweeting at @Kwamebhim, remarked "God bless the internet."

Some tweets focused on the cedi's severe depreciation against the major trading currency.

"Per his own definition, I can bold say Prez Nana Addo has failed Ghanaians woefully. It’s a shame", kay, tweeting at @kayelnab, also remarked.

Ghana is going through what many analysts have described variously as a dire economic situation, with some comparing the severity of the country's current woes to the dark 1980s.

High inflation, unsustainable debt figures, inadequate revenue and public waste are among the factors that some economists have cited evidence of bleak days ahead for ordinary Ghanaians.

Reports indicate the situation is so dire that President Akufo-Addo is currently in a conclave with his cabinet for a possible IMF bailout.

