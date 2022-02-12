Vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has outdoored the Ghana Shea Landscape Emission Reductions Project, GLSERP, to boost shea farming

The $54.5 million project aims to reduce the effects of climate change on the tenuous ecosystem of the Northern Savannah Landscape

Photos from the occasion have been released on the official Facebook page of the vice-president

Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has launched the Ghana Shea Landscape Emission Reductions Project, GLSERP, to rejuvenate and boost shea farming in the country.

The $54.5 million project aims to lessen the effects of climate change on the fragile ecosystem of the Northern Savannah Landscape, as well as improve the shea value chain, especially for the women engaged in the entire value chain.

During the unveiling ceremony, the vice-president called on the chiefs and people of the Northern Regions, especially farmers, to ''own it'' and ensure the project's success.

The Government of Ghana has since 2017, supported scientific research on the shea plant towards making shea a reliable income-generating product.

This work, undertaken by the COCOBOD, has led to important breakthroughs, including reducing the gestation period of the shea plant from over 20 years to an average of three years.

GLSERP is part of efforts by the government to encourage and increase shea farming in the country.

See the photos from the launch below:

