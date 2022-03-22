The Court of Appeal has rejected a request by the embattled MP for Assin North, James Gyekye Quayson, for a 2021 ruling by the Cape Coast High Court to be annulled

Per the ruling of the appeals court, a long-standing stay of execution on the high court has been nullified

The high court ruled in 2021 that Mr Quayson cannot hold himself as an MP because at the time of running for the parliamentary election he owed allegiance to another country

The latest outcome means that the ruling by the Cape Coast High Court that the MP cannot hold himself as a legislator can be enforced.

According to a Citi News report, the presiding judge at the Court of Appeal, Her ladyship Irene Charity Larbi, said on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, that the MP failed to comply with the court’s directive for written submission of his appeal.

Mr Quayson, according to the report, was to file the written submission within 21 days, beginning the day he applied in October 2021.

Five months on, the written submission has still not been filed.

In the 2021 ruling, the Cape Coast High Court ordered fresh elections for the Assin North constituency since the earlier one that brought Mr Quayson to power was null and void.'

This is a major setback for Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, lead counsel for embattled MP, who last week Wednesday, March 16, 2022, blocked a hearing to determine if the lawmaker must continue holding himself as such.

The court was expected today to begin determining if the MP, after a substituted service of the ruling of a High Court in Cape Coast, can still hold himself as an MP while an appeal hearing of the ruling is ongoing.

The laws of Ghana makes it criminal for a person holding dual citizenship to run for public office.

