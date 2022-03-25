Tsatsu Tsikata, the unrelenting lawyer for Assin North MP, Mr James Quayson, has taken the fight for his client to the Supreme Court

Mr Tsikata is alleging bias and arbitrariness in the decision of the court of appeals recently to strike out its pending case over a technicality

Mr Tsikata has since 2021 been fighting for the MP to keep his seat after a high court ruled that he could not hold himself as a lawmaker

The Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), has gone to the Supreme Court to challenge a recent ruling by an Appeals Court in Cape Coast.

James Gyakye Quayson is convinced that the ruling by the Court of Appeal was biased and utterly arbitrary.

Tsatsu Tsikata (L) and Mr James Quayson. Source: UGC

Source: Facebook

Reports on the new case filed at the apex court explained that Mr Quayson's legal representatives want the court to set aside the decision by the Appeal's Court on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 which struck out their appeal against a High Court decision for failing to comply with court procedures.

Furthermore, Mr Quayson's lawyers say the Appeals Court failed to acknowledge their motion which sought to remove the presiding judge, Irene Charity Larbi.

The suit at the Supreme Court stated that the registrar summon that was used to call the case in court had serious defects.

To make matters worse, according to the suit, the presiding judge sought to correct the defects in her handwriting against court rules.

The embattled MP thus wants the Supreme Court to quash the decision of the Court of Appeal and restore all processes relating to the appeal.

The Cape Coast Court of Appeal threw out Mr Quayson's suit challenging a ruling by the Cape Coast High Court for fresh elections in the constituency.

In July of 2021, a high court in Cape Coast annulled the parliamentary elections that brought the MP to power on grounds that he owed allegiance to both Ghana and Canada at the time he was to contest the polls.

According to the laws of Ghana, it‘s a criminal offence for a public office to hold allegiance to another country other than Ghana.

Mr Quayson then went to the Appeals Court to seek redress because he was not happy with the ruling.

The judge, Irene Charity Larbi, last Tuesday ruled that that all applications relating the Assin North MP's case at the court have been deemed struck out.

Assin North MP: Stay Of Execution Nullified, Appeals Court Rejects Request To Annul High Court Ruling

The appeals court rejected the request by the Assin North MP, James Gyekye Quayson, for the ruling of the Cape Coast High Court to be annulled, nullifying a long-standing stay of execution of the ruling.

The latest outcome means that the ruling by the Cape Coast High Court that the MP cannot hold himself as a legislator can be enforced.

According to a Citi News report, the presiding judge at the Court of Appeal, Her ladyship Irene Charity Larbi, said on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, that the MP failed to comply with the court’s directive for written submission of his appeal.

Source: YEN.com.gh