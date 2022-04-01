Yaw Oppong has on April 1, 2022 assumed official duties as Director of Education of the Ghana School of Law

He takes over from Kwasi Prempeh-Eck, who is scheduled to begin his retirement very soon

His appointment by the General Legal Council is consistent with the Legal Professions Act of 1960

Respected private legal practitioner, Yaw Oppong, will, from today, April 1, 2022, take over officially as Director of the prestigious Ghana School of Law.

As Director of Legal Education of Ghana's premier law school, the astute lawyer will be tasked with solving daunting and persistent issues like entry into the law school, concerns about calls to the Ghana bar, and many other issues.

Yaw Oppong is a respected private legal practitioner. He was a member of the legal team for the president during John Mahama's 2020 election petition. Source: UGC

Critics have called out the excessive show of power and utter secrecy at the law school, blamed largely on the authoritarianism of the General Legal Council (GLC), the administrators of legal education in Ghana.

There have also been fierce calls for legal education in Ghana to be reformed and decentralised to respond to the demands of the present times.

Currently, Ghanaians resident in any part of the country have to travel miles to the Ghana School of Law in Accra to get tuition after enrolment.

In recent times, the school has been in the news for the mass failure of persons who take the law school entrance exams.

Yaw Oppong takes over from Kwasi Prempeh-Eck.

The Legal Professions Act, 1960, mandates the General Legal Council to appoint a Director of Legal Education for the Ghana School of Law.

About Yaw Oppong

Yaw Oppong is a senior lecturer at the Ghana School of Law. He is also a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana and a Barrister- at-Law with over 22 years of experience as a practicing lawyer.

He has invaluable experience and expertise in Energy and Natural Resource Law.

Mr. Oppong has impressive experience in Banking and Finance law and practices having worked as a lawyer for a number of banking and financial institutions in the country.

He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, London.

The Ghana School of Law has since 1958 been the solely institution in Ghana for training and certification of lawyers.

Source: YEN.com.gh