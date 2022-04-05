Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has admitted that Sarah Adwoa Safo's absence from Parliament has been very challenging for his side

According to him, the E-Levy hurdle would have been surmounted long ago if the Dome Kwabenya's MP was in the house

The Suame MP has said it may be time to haul the absentee MP to the Privileges Committee of Parliament

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has admitted that the long absence of Sarah Adwoa Safo from Parliament has caused his side to struggle.

The Suame MP told Joy News yesterday, April 4, 2022, that it has proven a most challenging task to get Ms Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya, back to Parliament since last year.

Adwoa Safo may soon face the Privileges Committee, according to Majority Speaker. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

It is not clear why the Dome Kwabenya lawmaker has been absent for over six months and taken an extended leave of absence from her position as Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, but many unverified explanations have popped up.

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed that Adwoa Safo is peeved because her request to be made the deputy majority leader was turned down.

Others claim that she felt her authority as Minister was undermined when the Presidency allegedly forced her to reverse her dismissal of the National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme, Mrs Gertrude Quashigah.

"We have been limping, I must admit. If she [Adwoa Safo] were here, this hurdle [E-Levy passage] would have been cleared long ago.

"We've been having conversations about her coming back and she'll promise and renege on many occasions, but I think all is not right. How to go forward with it is the bigger burden," the Majority leader revealed.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu revealed that "push has come shove," and it may be time to let go of the young female MP.

He said the absentee MP may soon face the Privileges Committee of Parliament to answer for her long absence without permission.

As of February this year, she is reported to have been absent from Parliament for 16 consecutive sittings.

The Constitution states that any MP absent for 15 days can lose their seat.

