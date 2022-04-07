Three sitting MPs would soon have to appear before the Supreme Court to defend themselves over double-salary allegations

Haruna Iddrisu, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, and Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye are among a total of 12 former government appointees accused of breaking the law

The Supreme Court on Thursday, April 7, 2022 granted a request for a writ to be served on the defendants via substituted service

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and two other NDC MPs may soon appear before the Supreme Court after granting a request for substituted service to be served on the MPs over the double salary saga.

The MPs would be required to defend themselves following allegations that they took double salaries from the state between 2009 and 2016.

Mr Iddrisu and the sitting MPs have been accused of illegality.

L-R: Haruna Iddrisu, Nii Lante Vanderpuye and Emmanual Armarh-Kofi Buah. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

The other NDC MPs said to have received double salaries during the John Mills and John Mahama administration include Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah and Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye.

Alhassan Azong, Fifi Kwetey, Eric Opoku, Abdul Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, Mark Owen Woyongo, Comfort Doyoe Ghanasah, and Aquinas Tawiah Quansah are among the total of 12 defendants.

NPP's Kwame Baffoe, alias Abronya DC, went to the Supreme Court in 2021 to invoke the Supreme Court's original jurisdiction to interpret Article 98 of the 1992 Constitution.

Article 98 of the 1992 Constitution prevents sitting MPs from holding other offices of profit or emolument, whether private or public, and whether directly or indirectly, unless with the Speaker of Parliament's permission.

The NPP Bono Region Chairman is asking the Supreme Court to direct or compel the former Ministers/Deputy Ministers within the Mills-Mahama Administrations, who were also elected Members of Parliament between 2009 and 2016, to pay back to the Republic, all double salaries received within the period.

The Supreme Court directed that copies of the writ invoking the Supreme Court's original jurisdiction and Statement of Claims be posted on the notice boards of the Supreme Court, Parliament, and the High Court at the Law Court Complex.

They must also be published in the dailies for 14 days beginning from the first day they were published.

Double salary saga: Ex Standard Authority boss received double pay for 72 month

A former Executive Director of the Ghana Standards Authority, Dr. George Ben Crentsil, for six years while in active service, took double salaries, YEN.com.gh can report.

According to a report filed by Citinewsroom, the 2020 Auditor-General’s Department's report noted that between January 2011 and January 2017, Dr. Crentsil received double salary-related allowances of GH¢342,068.70.

Management of the Ghana Standard Authority is however expected to retrieve the money from Dr. Crentsil and report back for verification.

