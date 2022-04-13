The Supreme Court has ruled that James Gyekye Quayson must stop holding himself as an MP of Assin North

The ruling follows many months of a long legal battle to challenge a ruling by a Cape Coast High Court that Mr Quayson held dual citizenship when he filed to contest the public office

It is against the laws of Ghana for someone who holds allegiance to another country to run for public office

The Supreme Court has ruled that the embattled NDC lawmaker for Assin North, James Gyekye Quayson, must stop holding himself as an MP.

According to a 3News report, the decision was taken by a seven-member panel of judges presided over by Justices Jones Dotse.

The ruling delivered on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, was a 5-2 majority decision.

Justices Agnes Dordzie and Nene Amegatcher dissented, while Prof. Henrietta Mensah Bonsu, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkornoo, and Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi voted in favour, according to the report.

The ruling on Wednesday follows a ruling by a High Court in Cape Coast that Mr Quayson held allegiance to Canada when he filed to contest the parliamentary seat.

Ghana's laws make it criminal for a person to run for public office while holding allegiance to another country.

Under Fire NDC MP For Assin North Duly Informed to Stop Holding Himself As Lawmaker – Supreme Court Rules

The apex court of Ghana, the Supreme Court, has ruled that a substituted service it ordered on opposition NDC MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, had been effectively executed.

According to the Supreme Court, the embattled MP has been appropriately served with a court process seeking to stop him from holding himself as a legislator.

State-owned newspaper Daily Graphic reported that a seven-member panel of judges presided over by Justice Jones Dotse, ruled on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, that the matter has been duly brought to the notice of the MP.

Assin North MP challenges Appeals Court's "biased" ruling at Supreme Court

The Assin North Member of Parliament (MP) went to the Supreme Court to challenge a recent ruling by an Appeals Court in Cape Coast.

James Gyakye Quayson is convinced that the ruling by the Court of Appeal was biased and utterly arbitrary.

Reports on the new case filed at the apex court explained that Mr Quayson's legal representatives want the court to set aside the decision by the Appeal's Court on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 which struck out their appeal against a High Court decision for failing to comply with court procedures.

Double Salary Saga: More Trouble For NDC MPs as Haruna Iddrisu, Others To Be Served Via Substituted Service

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and two other NDC MPs may soon appear before the Supreme Court after granting a request for substituted service to be served on the MPs over the double salary saga.

The MPs would be required to defend themselves following allegations that they took double salaries from the state between 2009 and 2016.

Mr Iddrisu and the sitting MPs have been accused of illegality.

