Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has predicted a win for the opposition NDC but says the prediction cannot be secured with John Mahama

According to the EIU, after two years of the NPP government, the NDC stands a better chance of winning the polls

The EIU is advising the NDC to field a new candidate to revitalise its prospects ahead of the next major presidential polls

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has predicted a win for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, but with a new candidate.

According to the global political and economics watchers, after two terms of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, the NDC stands a better chance to win the 2024 presidential election and gain “a small majority” in Parliament.

The EIU, however, said the NDC must field a new presidential candidate because the party’s current candidate, John Mahama, is not a favourite to secure a win for the party.

"Mr Mahama is reportedly considering whether to run again, but we expect the NDC to seek to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate. After two terms of NPP government, we expect the NDC to win the 2024 presidential election and to gain a small majority in Parliament," the EIU said in its latest report on Ghana published on Ghanaweb.

NPP will win 2024 elections no matter who is presented to lead the party – Akufo-Addo

In two years' time, the country will go to the polls to choose a president to lead the country.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The various political parties will be presenting their leaders to front the party and subsequently lead the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that no matter who is chosen to front the New Patriotic Party, NPP, in the upcoming 2024 elections, the party will win.

2024 general elections will be a do-or-die affair at polling stations – Mahama declares

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said that the 2024 general elections will be a do-or-die affair, especially at the polling stations, since elections are won there.

According to Mahama, Akufo-Addo has made the election life and death for him, since he uses his Delta and invisible forces enrolled in the security agencies to do what he likes.

Mahama said the mere sight of some military and police personnel with piercings and other unacceptable things will leave you wondering.

Source: YEN.com.gh