Nakeeyat Dramani has been named as an ambassador for the Climate Vulnerable Forum, an international forum for countries most threatened by climate change

The young poet announced her ambassadorial role by sharing photos and a video from her induction ceremony

Many followers of the 2019 Talented Kids reality show winner have been impressed and have congratulated her on the new role

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Young Ghanaian poet Nakeeyat Dramani has chalked another big feat and made the nation proud once again.

The 10-year-old has been named as one of the ambassadors of the Climate Vulnerable Forum at a ceremony in Accra.

Nakeeyat announced the new role by sharing photos from her induction on her Instagram page. The photos show Nakeeyat in a nice dress with a black sash around her neck.

Nakeeyat has been made a CVF ambassador Photo source: @nakeeyat

Source: Instagram

Posting the photos, the Talented Kids season 10 winner indicated that she was going to use her new role to educate the most vulnerable people about climate change.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"As the new Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) ambassador to Ghana , we’re here to help the vulnerable nations on climate issues. Education is our priority let’s come together and change the environment together . #climatechange #cvf," she said.

Later, Nakeeyat shared a video from the induction ceremony. In the video, she was seen showing some members of the CVF a book she had written

"Your CVF Ambassador introducing her book “Trees for life” to some members of CVF," her caption read.

What is CVF?

According to the Forum's website, the CVF is the international forum for countries most threatened by climate change. Composed of 48 members from Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Pacific, it represents some 1.2 billion people worldwide.

It was founded in November 2009 by the Maldives at Male’, together with 10 other countries. The Forum is led by a rotating chair for an ordinary period of two years, with President Nana Akufo-Addo as the current chair.

Nakeeyat's fans congratulate over her role

After announcing her new role, many of Nakeeyat's followers have taken to the comment sections of the posts to congratulate her.

thosecalled_celeb_kids said:

"You are doing great ."

nuellade1st said:

"Congrats …..greater heights ."

_official.shakiti.bobo said:

"Go girlYou are going far ❤️."

clementafreh said:

"See how I’m smiling and proud of you babygirl."

akosuasandi said:

"Congratulations baby girl ."

Nakeeyat Steps Out Like A Corporate Lady Looking Big And Tall In New Photos

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Nakeeyat had shared photos on social media looking all-grown.

In the photos, Nakeeyat showed off a corporate look rocking a white top and red trousers over a pair of high-heeled shoes.

The photos have stirred loads of reactions among social media users who have been impressed by her growth and style

Source: YEN.com.gh