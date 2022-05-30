The NPP delegates retained most of their incumbent regional chairmen during internal elections held over the weekend

The notable retention was that of Ashanti Region Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi

In all, the party's delegates retained 12 incumbent regional chairmen and brought in two new executives

Incumbent Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, is among a list of executives who retained their seats during regional elections over the weekend.

L-R: Chairman Wontumi, Abronye DC and Benjamin Armah. Source: Facebook/@Npp Kennedy Aowin, @Sarfo Lartebiokorshie, @gbcghana

Source: Facebook

In all, party delegates elected 15 people to steer the affairs of the NPP for the next four years.

Results of the winners as published on many websites, including state-owned Daily Graphic show that 12 incumbent regional chairmen retained their positions. However, new chairmen were elected in the Bono East and the Western North region. The incumbent chairman of the Eastern region did not seek re-election.

Also, there is an outstanding election in the Central Region due to a court injunction placed on that election.

Below is the entire list of winners of the election that started on May 27, 2022.

Greater Accra Region – Divine Otoo Agorhom

Ashanti Region – Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi

North East Region – Nurudeen Fuseini

Upper East Region – Anthony Namoo

Ahafo Region – Kwabena Owusu Sekyere

Northern Region – Mohammed Adam Bantima Samba

Savannah Region – Iddrisu Sulemana

Bono Region – Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye

Volta Region – Makafui Woanya

Oti Region – Evans Yaw Dapaah

Upper West Region – Sanbaye B. Kangberee

Bono East Region – Ibrahim Baba Bukari

Western North Region – Benjamin Armah

Eastern Region – Jeff Konadu Addo

Western Region – Francis Ndede Siah (unopposed)

Central Region – Outstanding poll

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Chairman Wontumi, the incumbent, was fiercely being contested as he sought to get a third term in the position. His closest contender was Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah a.k.a. COKA.

So tight was the contest been that chaos erupted over the eligibility of some TESCON members to vote. This led to holding on of the counting of votes.

The NPP delegates conference was to elect regional executives across the country. That of the Ashanti Region held at the Baba Yara Stadium on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

