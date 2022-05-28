Chairman Wontumi has been sighted as he awaits the counting of votes and declaration of results at the Ashanti Regional NPP delegates' conference

In a photo which has been trending online a sad and dejected-looking Wontumi was seen sitting on the floor in anxiety

Wontumi, the incumbent regional chairman, is facing stiff opposition to his re-election from Chairman Odeneho Appiah

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been spotted looking sad and dejected at the ongoing delegates conference.

The NPP is holding a delegates conference to elect regional executives across the country. That of the Ashanti Region is being held at the Baba Yara Stadium on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Wontumi, the incumbent, is been fiercely contested as he seeks to get a third term in the position. His closest contender is Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah a.k.a. COKA.

So tight has the contest been that chaos erupted over the eligibility of some TESCON members to vote. This has led to holding on to the counting of votes so far.

Images coming out of the Baba Yara suggest Wontumi has been shaken and humbled as he awaits the counting and declaration of the results.

In one of the photos sighted on social media by YEN.com.gh, the eve-boisterous is seen sitting on the tartan tracks at the stadium. Even though he was dressed in a white kaftan, he did not mind getting it dirty. From the look on his face, Wontumi seemed tensed and unhappy.

See below for the photo:

