A footballer allegedly punched referee Hugo Walter Masuelli after being sent off during a 1-1 match

Police officers rushed onto the pitch and arrested the 35-year-old footballer before taking him to a police station

The referee received medical treatment and the game was suspended following the alleged assault

A footballer has been arrested in Argentina after allegedly punching a referee in the face moments after being shown a red card.

The incident happened during a regional league match in Capitán Bermúdez on Sunday, August 9, when Club Barrio Quinta midfielder Jorge Godoy was sent off in the 35th minute with the score level at 1-1.

Footage filmed from the stands appears to show the 35-year-old player confronting referee Hugo Walter Masuelli before punching the 53-year-old official in the face. Masuelli fell to the ground as stunned spectators reacted to the shocking attack.

Police officers providing security at the match immediately rushed onto the pitch and detained Godoy before escorting him to a local police station. His team-mates reportedly attempted to stop officers from taking him away.

Godoy was subsequently placed at the disposal of the duty prosecutor.

Masuelli received medical attention at the scene before being taken to a local health centre for further checks. The match was suspended following the incident.

Barrio Quinta condemned the alleged assault, insisting that violence has no place in football.

“Our club considers any type of assault, threat, insult or violent behaviour, whether on or off the pitch, to be absolutely unacceptable,” the club said in a statement.

“These acts do not represent the values we promote or the sporting spirit that should prevail at every match.”

The club also expressed its support for Masuelli and everyone affected by the incident.

Meanwhile, home side Club Santa Catalina said it would not file a report and would instead wait for the Sanlorencina Regional Football League and its Disciplinary Tribunal to determine what action should be taken.

The incident has sparked further debate over player behaviour and referee safety at grassroots level.

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Source: YEN.com.gh