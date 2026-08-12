Katsina United have confirmed Chinedu Ozor’s death after he collapsed during a pre-season match against Niger Tornadoes

Confusion followed his initial death pronouncement after his roommate reportedly noticed movement in one of his hands

Ozor was placed on life support for 24 hours at Katsina General Hospital before the club confirmed his death

Katsina United have confirmed the death of their player Chinedu Ozor after confusion emerged over reports that he had shown signs of life following his initial pronouncement of death.

Ozor collapsed just nine minutes into Katsina United's pre-season friendly against Niger Tornadoes in Katsina in the early hours of Tuesday.

Nigerian Footballer who 'died' wakes up in mortuary after collapsing mid-match

Source: Twitter

The footballer was immediately rushed to K-Dara Specialist Hospital in Gidan Dawa, where doctors reportedly pronounced him dead.

According to Katsina United Media Officer Nasir Gide, Ozor's death was subsequently confirmed at Katsina General Hospital before his body was taken to a mortuary.

However, the situation took a dramatic turn when Ozor's roommate reportedly noticed movement in one of his hands while his body was being transported to the mortuary.

The discovery prompted those accompanying him to return him to Katsina General Hospital for further medical attention.

Gide told Channels Television that Ozor was subsequently placed on life support in the Intensive Care Unit for 24 hours.

His family reportedly requested that his body should not be deposited in the mortuary until they arrived to personally establish his condition.

Despite the emergency intervention and the time spent in intensive care, Katsina United confirmed on Wednesday that Ozor had died.

The latest development follows reports that the player had regained signs of life, sparking hope that he had survived after initially being declared dead.

Those reports also came shortly after the Katsina State Government had issued a condolence message following news of Ozor's death.

Katsina United have said their management will hold a press conference later on Wednesday to provide further details surrounding the circumstances of the footballer's death.

Condolences have continued to pour in for Ozor's family, teammates, coaches and members of the wider Nigerian football community following the tragic news.

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Source: YEN.com.gh