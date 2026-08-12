Paris Saint-Germain defeated Aston Villa 2-1 in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, August 12

The French side became only the third club in history of the competition in back-to-back years, joining Real Madrid and AC Milan

UEFA confirmed prize money payments to both clubs will be made on Friday, August 21, nine days after the final

Paris Saint-Germain have added another trophy to their growing collection and a significant financial boost after beating Aston Villa 2-1 in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup.

Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué were more than enough to hand victory to Luis Enrique's side at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg on Wednesday, August 12.

Despite Brian Madjo becoming the youngest goal scorer in Super Cup history when he briefly levelled the score, PSG ultimately got the winning goal in the second half to start the 2026/27 European campaign with silverware. The victory also came along with a financial package.

PSG will earn a significant amount of prize money after beating Aston Villa to retain the UEFA Super Cup. Photo by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

UEFA Super Cup: How much PSG will earn

According to the Daily Mirror, PSG will receive £4.3 million (€5 million) for winning the Super Cup.

PSG's payout consists of a £3.4 million (€4 million) participation fee and a further £900,000 (€1 million) winning bonus.

Villa will receive £3.4 million (€4 million) despite losing the final, giving the Europa League winners some financial consolation after their narrow defeat.

UEFA is expected to make the payments to both clubs on Friday, August 21.

The financial reward adds to what was already a landmark night for PSG, who have now won consecutive Super Cups.

PSG make Super Cup history

The French side has entered an exclusive club by becoming only the third team to retain the UEFA Super Cup.

According to UEFA, Real Madrid achieved the feat in 2016 and 2017, while AC Milan won consecutive editions in 1989 and 1990.

For PSG, the latest triumph continues a remarkable period of success since their first Champions League title in the 2024/25 season.

They also won last year's Super Cup after recovering from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur before prevailing on penalties.

The latest victory over Villa further underlines PSG's growing dominance in European football and gives Enrique's side an early boost as they begin their latest title defence.

UEFA Super Cup: Why PSG are not permitted to keep trophy

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that PSG celebrated a historic 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in Salzburg, but the silverware they lifted will not remain in their possession.

UEFA regulations require the original Super Cup trophy to be returned, meaning the French champions will receive a replica instead.

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Source: YEN.com.gh