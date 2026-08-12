New photos of Beasts of No Nation star Abraham Attah have surfaced online, drawing attention to his current look

The widely celebrated young actor now sports long dreadlocks and a noticeably mature appearance

His return to public attention has sparked reactions from scores of fans who remember his role in the acclaimed film fondly

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Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah has sparked conversation online after new photos showing his current appearance surfaced on social media.

Abraham Attah’s grown-up appearance gets social media buzzing. Image credit: creatizine, CNN

Source: UGC

The Beasts of No Nation star, who rose to international fame as a young actor, appears noticeably different from the child many Ghanaians remember from the 2015 Netflix film.

Recent photos shared online show the actor sporting long dreadlocks and a more mature look, prompting reactions from social media users who have followed his journey over the years.

Abraham Attah looks all grown up

Attah became a household name in Ghana after playing Agu in Beasts of No Nation alongside British actor Idris Elba.

His impressive performance opened international opportunities for him, securing roles in other major productions, including Spider-Man: Homecoming.

However, the actor has largely maintained a lower public profile in recent years compared with the period immediately following his breakthrough.

That has made his latest appearance particularly interesting to some fans, who expressed surprise at how much he has changed.

Abraham Attah's new photos get people talking

In the circulating photos, Attah is seen wearing long dreadlocks, casual outfits and a cap, presenting a completely different image from his younger acting days.

The pictures have generated mixed but largely curious reactions, with some social media users commenting on his growth and transformation.

Check out his current looks below:

For many, the photos have also brought back memories of the young Ghanaian actor whose breakthrough performance introduced him to audiences across the world.

Abraham Attah's latest appearance shows just how much time has passed since his memorable debut, with the once-young star now sporting a distinctly grown-up look.

Abraham Attah debuts dreadlocks and big earrings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abraham Attah debuted a new dreadlocks hairstyle with big earrings in photos he shared on social media.

The former child actor showed his muscular figure and handsome looks while taking selfies inside a washroom.

Abraham Attah's dreadlocks and big earrings garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh