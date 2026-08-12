A video of actor and politician John Dumelo at a local salon has caught widespread attention on social media

Dumelo was spotted getting a haircut and playing a game with men at the salon, behaving like any ordinary person

Ghanaians flooded the comments with admiration, with several users tipping him as a future president of Ghana

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A video of MP for Ayawaso West Wuagon, John Dumelo spending a laid-back afternoon at a local salon has set Ghanaian social media alight, with fans showering the actor-turned-politician with praise for his unpretentious, grounded demeanour.

MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon John Dumelo’s casual salon visit sparks “future president” comments from Ghanaians. Image credit: John Dumelo

Source: Facebook

The footage shows John Dumelo sitting back and getting his hair trimmed, looking entirely at ease in what would be a familiar setting for most Ghanaians.

There was nothing performative about it. He chatted freely with those around him, dropping any sense of the formal distance that often comes with public life.

John Dumelo's down-to-earth personality wins hearts

What really got people talking, though, was what happened after the haircut.

Dumelo was captured joining some men at the salon for a casual game, fully engaged and clearly enjoying himself.

It was the kind of relaxed, unscripted moment that is rarely associated with politicians or celebrities of his standing, and Ghanaians noticed.

The video spread quickly, pulling in a flood of comments from people who saw in that simple outing the qualities they want in a leader.

For many, his willingness to sit down and share an ordinary moment with everyday people said more than any campaign speech could.

The Instagram video of John Dumelo is below.

Reactions to John Dumelo's salon video

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments reacting to the video of John Dumelo at the salon.

@mrtimmy305 wrote:

"So is that how you will always relate to us(Ghanaians)? I've never met you in person, though, but if this is how you will always relate to the ordinary Ghanaian, God's favour will lead you for the rest of your life. I pray you never change. May God guide your path"

@brownkhobby said:

"Mr President (upcoming)"

@iamchrislarry commented:

"The right man for the job 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@mamle4real added:

"Our future president 🙌🙌🙌🙌"

John Dumelo unveils new project

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on MP John Dumelo's significant new education initiative in his Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, which aims to fill a critical gap in local educational infrastructure.

With a completion target set for just nine months, the project promises to transform the educational landscape for residents.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh