Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has called for a drastic reduction in the size of government to 19 ministers

He said the team of cabinet ministers and the 16 regional ministers is enough to keep the country running efficiently

He said reducing the number of ministerial appointments would greatly reduce huge government expenditure

Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has stoked a debate with a call on the Executive arm of government to cut its ministerial appointments to just 19.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu. Source: UGC

Ghana under Nana Akufo-Addo currently has over 100 ministers and deputy ministers, mirroring previous governments.

However, speaking at a public lecture, Akufo-Addo’s Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said the 19 cabinet ministers that the president has are enough to manage the country’s affairs.

“Given the role of cabinet ministers, that is for running the state efficiently and assisting the President in the determination of policy of his government, it is my contention that apart from regional ministers, the number of central government ministers may not have to exceed 19 as contained in the Constitution,” he said.

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu was speaking at a lecture at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

“The excess numbers must be cut off and that will significantly reduce public expenditure. For the avoidance of doubt, the Constitution must provide for that,” he said.

The comments by the government appointee and MP for Suame in the Ashanti Region have stoked a debate about huge ministerial and other political appointments.

A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has not taken kindly to the proposal by Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu.

He said as a test for Mr Mensah-Bonsu’s suggestion, his ministry, Parliamentary Affairs, must be scrapped.

Adwoa Safo’s fate as Dome-Kwabenya MP uncertain

YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the fate of Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo is uncertain as the Privileges Committee of Parliament concludes its probe without a firm decision on her.

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP failed to honour many invitations to appear before the committee to explain why she absented herself from the Legislature for more than 15 consecutive times.

Meanwhile, by a 15 to 12 majority decision, the committee voted to pardon two other MPs referred for their chronic absenteeism – Ayawaso Central MP Henry Quartey and Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.

