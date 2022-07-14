Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo could lose her seat after the Privileges Committee concluded its sittings without her appearance

The committee has pardoned Assin Central MP Ken Agyapong and Ayawaso Central MP, Henry Quartey, after they cited medical reasons for flouting rules on absenteeism

The three MPs were dragged to the committee for absenting themselves from parliamentary sittings for 15 consecutive days without permission

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The fate of Dome Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo is uncertain as the Privileges Committee of Parliament concludes its probe without a firm decision on her.

Sarah Adwoa Safo. Source: Facebook/@Parliament.of.Ghana.

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP failed to honour many invitations to appear before the committee to explain why she absented herself from the Legislature for more than 15 consecutive times.

Meanwhile, by a 15 to 12 majority decision, the committee voted to pardon two other MPs referred for their chronic absenteeism – Ayawaso Central MP Henry Quartey and Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.

Both MPs said they absented themselves from Parliament without permission because they had serious medical conditions. The committee admitted their excuse and has recommended that they be pardoned.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The committee is expected to present a report to Parliament on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

However, reports say since Adwoa Safo failed to be present physically virtually via video call to explain why she flouted Parliament’s rule against absenteeism, the committee referred her case back to the plenary for a final decision.

The committee has meanwhile recommended that the Dome Kwabenya seat be declared vacant.

There has been a firm push for the Dome Kwabenya MP to be pushed out of the Legislature for snubbing the committee.

Parliament’s Privileges Committee published Adwoa Safo's summons In the media

YEN.com.gh reported previously that the Privileges Committee summoned the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya through the media after several attempts to reach her privately failed.

A notice issued by the Parliamentary committee on Tuesday, June 14, wants the governing New Patriotic Party MP to appear before the Committee on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

“The Chairman of the Privileges Committee has directed that summons to the Hon. Member for Dome Kwabenya to appear before the Privileges Committee of Parliament on 6th July 2022 at 12:00 noon at Parliament House, New Administration Block, Committee Room 1, 2 & 3 pursuant to Article 103 (6) of the Constitution and Order 205 of the Standing Orders of Parliament be published in all relevant media. This comes after all attempts to reach the Honourable Member by the Committee failed,” portions of the notice read.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh