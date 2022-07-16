Honourable Sam George, the member of parliament for Ningo-Prampram who won on the ticket of the NDC, was at the NPP National Delegates Conference as a representative of the opposition party.

However, speaking in an interview as proceedings were ongoing, Sam George made some profound statements, alleging that a lot of bribery activities were going on.

He spoke to 3News, pointing out that the event was supposed to get started by 9:00 in the morning but it was past 12 midday and nothing was yet happening because of the illegal activities that were taking place indoors.

Sam George at NPP elections complaining about bribery Photo credit: @3fm927

Source: Facebook

"We were given 9:00 am and we have been here since then but as at 12 pm, the delegates are not even here because they are reportedly being bribed," Sam George alleged.

He further added:

"It's been three solid hours. For a government that has mismanaged the country to the extent that we have to seek help from IMF, it is problematic that they have enough money for such frivolous activities.

Watch the video below

Meanwhile, Assin Central legislator, Kennedy Agyapong, has urged delegates to vote for the right national executives to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to victory in 2024.

Speaking ahead of the National Delegates Conference underway on Saturday, July 16, the Ghanaian lawmaker told the delegates to accept gifts and monies from candidates seeking to influence their decision but endeavor to vote for the right candidates.

The outspoken lawmaker told the delegates to put the party's interest first and elect qualified and deserving persons.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is electing new executives at the national level Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Greater Accra Region.

