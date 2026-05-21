A light moment at a PAC sitting has gone viral after NPP MP Davis Opoku Ansah jokingly referred to Tema Mayor Ebi Bright as “our wife”

The humour comes after the South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, confirmed a marital relationship with the Mayor

His post sparked widespread surprise on social media after referencing Ebi Bright as his wife and mentioning children

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A light-hearted exchange at a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) sitting on Tuesday drew laughter and attention after NPP MP for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku Ansah, jokingly referred to Ebi Bright as “our wife” during proceedings.

The remark, which quickly circulated among political observers, came as the Tema Mayor appeared before the committee.

Light moment at PAC as NPP MP Davis Opoku Ansah teases Ebi Bright after Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor comfirmed their marriage. Photo credit: Ebi Bright & Parliament of Ghana/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The comment added a rare moment of levity to what is typically a formal parliamentary session.

Witnesses at the sitting said the atmosphere briefly shifted when Davis Opoku Ansah welcomed the Mayor in a playful tone, describing her as “this is our wife,” a statement that triggered laughter among some members present

While the exchange was light-hearted, it quickly became a talking point on social media, with many users highlighting the unexpected humour within an otherwise serious oversight hearing.

The PAC, a key parliamentary body responsible for scrutinising public expenditure, is generally known for its rigorous and technical proceedings, making such moments of informality uncommon.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Dafeamekpor’s birthday message sparks public surprise

The humour at PAC comes in the wake of a separate political revelation that has also captured public attention.

The South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, surprised many observers after publicly referring to Ebi Bright as his wife in a birthday message shared on social media.

Dafeamekpor, who serves as Majority Chief Whip and is known for his outspoken role in Parliament, has rarely been the subject of public commentary regarding his private life.

His message, however, appeared to confirm a marital relationship with the Tema Mayor, alongside a reference to children.

In the message, he wrote: “A very Special Happy Birthday wishes to this brilliant woman, a sweet wife and a wonderful mother.."

From the entire family, we wish you good health & the fortitude of mind to continue to transform your beloved Tema, as Mayor. Tons of Love & a mighty hug from me & the kids.”

The post, shared on X (formerly Twitter), quickly attracted widespread reactions, with many users expressing surprise at the apparent confirmation of their relationship.

Ebi Bright’s birthday message to Dafeamekpor surfaces

YEN.com.gh reported that Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor sent shockwaves through social media after publicly announcing his marriage to Ebi Bright.

Subsequently, a cryptic message the Tema Mayor sent to the South Dayi MP on his birthday a year earlier has resurfaced online.

Ghanaians who saw both posts were amazed and wondered how they missed the major clues when Ebi Bright posted her message.

Source: YEN.com.gh