A viral video has captured a dramatic scene at a residential compound where a man allegedly retrieved items he had bought for his ex-girlfriend

According to the witness, the man arrived to collect the items after reportedly discovering alleged infidelity in the relationship

The video has since sparked mixed reactions on social media, with users debating gift ownership and relationship boundaries after breakups

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A viral video has captured a dramatic scene at a residential compound where a man allegedly stormed his ex-girlfriend’s apartment to retrieve items he had previously bought for her following a reported breakup.

The footage, shared on TikTok by a witness identified as @veeria_thriftque, shows the man packing several household items out of the apartment as onlookers watched the incident unfold.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the witness, the man arrived at the residence to take back the items after allegedly discovering that his partner had been unfaithful. The situation reportedly led to the end of their relationship.

In the video, various belongings were seen being moved out, including a cupboard, bed, bed frame, buckets, bags and a gas cooker, among other household essentials.

The scene drew attention from neighbours and social media users after it was posted online.

The witness expressed shock at witnessing such an incident firsthand, noting that she had previously only seen similar situations on social media platforms.

“Boyfriend came to pack the things he got for his gf after he caught her. Nah online I dey always see things like this, but I see am today for my compound korokoro,” she wrote in the caption accompanying the video.

The incident has since generated mixed reactions online, with users debating relationship boundaries, ownership of gifts, and the emotional fallout from breakups.

While some commenters supported the man’s actions, others argued that gifts given in relationships should not typically be reclaimed, regardless of circumstances.

The video continues to circulate widely, adding to ongoing conversations about modern relationships and the disputes that sometimes follow breakups.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh