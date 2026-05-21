Prophet Clement's Old Prophecy on Paa Kwesi Nduom Trends As GN Bank Restoration Sparks Reactions
- A throwback prophecy by Prophet Clement Testimony about Paa Kwesi Nduom has resurfaced after recent news about his GN Bank licence
- The man of God had predicted that the politician would be restored to Glory, claiming a mistake made him lose his bank among others
- The resurfaced prophecy has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many users believing his prophecy has been fulfilled
Prophet Clement Testimony's old prophecy about the founder of Progressive People's Party, Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom, has resurfaced.
News making waves on the internet has indicated that the Court of Appeal has unanimously restored the operating licence of GN Savings and Loans Company Limited, a financial firm belonging to Ghanaian businessman and politician, Dr Paa Kwesi Ndoum.
According to a report by Graphiconline on Thursday, May 21, 2026, the appellate court overturned an earlier ruling by the High Court in Accra, which had upheld the decision to revoke the company’s licence.
The news has since sparked jubilation among Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom’s supporters.
The Facebook video of Paa Kwesi Nduom and his wife at the Court of Appeal is below:
Prophet Testimony's old Paa Kwesi Nduom prophecy
In 2024, Prophet Clement Testimony shared a prophecy about Paa Kwesi Nduom, claiming he received the prophecy in August 2023.
The core of the spiritual message was that Dr Nduom's glory would be fully restored and would recover all his lost assets, including his bank.
According to the cleric, the prophecy would come to fruition within a two-and-a-half-year time frame from the date he received the vision.
He also attributed Dr Nduom's challenges and struggles to a personal mistake that allowed the 'enemy' an opportunity to use these against him.
According to him, with the prayers of those Dr Nduom had helped in the past, he would be favoured, and the angels would 'visit his case again'.
The 2024 prophecy also extended to the nation, with Prophet Clement predicting that a new wave of foreign investors would come to Ghana, reversing the trend of businesses closing down.
The TikTok video of Prophet Clement's testimony is below:
Prophet Clement Testimony's prophecy appears fulfilled
Following the recent buzz surrounding Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom's GN Bank, the throwback video of Prophet Clement has emerged again, with many claiming his prophecy has been fulfilled.
Reactions of Ghanaians on social media are below:
Pearl Anterkyi wrote:
“God bless you, prophet of God. May the Lord protect and preserve you.”
Nana Kay Maame wrote:
“This is the kind of prophecy we want, not today someone will die. Thank you, man of God. God bless JM.”
Authentic Yaw Owusu wrote:
“I'm even in tears. God bless JM. He remembered Dr Nduom.”
Curve wrote:
“This is a true man of God. His prophecy always comes to pass.”
Prophet Clement Testimony's Dede Ayew prophecy
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony shared a vision he had about the Black Stars, claiming it would be in the best interest of the team to add Dede Ayew to the World Cup.
He expressed concern that decision-makers might be hesitant to heed his advice.
He stated that the current team is spiritually weak and stressed the need for officials to ensure the team is spiritually fortified.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and IT from the Accra Institute of Technology (AIT). She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh