A throwback prophecy by Prophet Clement Testimony about Paa Kwesi Nduom has resurfaced after recent news about his GN Bank licence

The man of God had predicted that the politician would be restored to Glory, claiming a mistake made him lose his bank among others

The resurfaced prophecy has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many users believing his prophecy has been fulfilled

Prophet Clement Testimony's old prophecy about the founder of Progressive People's Party, Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom, has resurfaced.

Prophet Clement Testimony's old prophecy about Paa Kwesi Nduom trends as GN Bank restoration sparks reactions. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony, Papa Kwesi Nduom

Source: Facebook

News making waves on the internet has indicated that the Court of Appeal has unanimously restored the operating licence of GN Savings and Loans Company Limited, a financial firm belonging to Ghanaian businessman and politician, Dr Paa Kwesi Ndoum.

According to a report by Graphiconline on Thursday, May 21, 2026, the appellate court overturned an earlier ruling by the High Court in Accra, which had upheld the decision to revoke the company’s licence.

The news has since sparked jubilation among Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom’s supporters.

The Facebook video of Paa Kwesi Nduom and his wife at the Court of Appeal is below:

Prophet Testimony's old Paa Kwesi Nduom prophecy

In 2024, Prophet Clement Testimony shared a prophecy about Paa Kwesi Nduom, claiming he received the prophecy in August 2023.

The core of the spiritual message was that Dr Nduom's glory would be fully restored and would recover all his lost assets, including his bank.

According to the cleric, the prophecy would come to fruition within a two-and-a-half-year time frame from the date he received the vision.

He also attributed Dr Nduom's challenges and struggles to a personal mistake that allowed the 'enemy' an opportunity to use these against him.

According to him, with the prayers of those Dr Nduom had helped in the past, he would be favoured, and the angels would 'visit his case again'.

The 2024 prophecy also extended to the nation, with Prophet Clement predicting that a new wave of foreign investors would come to Ghana, reversing the trend of businesses closing down.

The TikTok video of Prophet Clement's testimony is below:

Prophet Clement Testimony's prophecy appears fulfilled

Following the recent buzz surrounding Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom's GN Bank, the throwback video of Prophet Clement has emerged again, with many claiming his prophecy has been fulfilled.

Reactions of Ghanaians on social media are below:

Pearl Anterkyi wrote:

“God bless you, prophet of God. May the Lord protect and preserve you.”

Nana Kay Maame wrote:

“This is the kind of prophecy we want, not today someone will die. Thank you, man of God. God bless JM.”

Authentic Yaw Owusu wrote:

“I'm even in tears. God bless JM. He remembered Dr Nduom.”

Curve wrote:

“This is a true man of God. His prophecy always comes to pass.”

Prophet Clement Testimony shares deep prophecy about Dede Ayew and the Ghana Black Stars. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony

Source: Facebook

Prophet Clement Testimony's Dede Ayew prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony shared a vision he had about the Black Stars, claiming it would be in the best interest of the team to add Dede Ayew to the World Cup.

He expressed concern that decision-makers might be hesitant to heed his advice.

He stated that the current team is spiritually weak and stressed the need for officials to ensure the team is spiritually fortified.

Source: YEN.com.gh