Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle sparked admiration online after showing off a brand new 2026 Lexus RX 350 F Sport she purchased for herself

The actress shared a video of the pristine vehicle at the dealership on Instagram, describing the acquisition as "a testimony on four wheels"

The 2026 Lexus RX 350 F Sport is estimated to cost $56,880, equivalent to approximately GH₵656,964

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Kisa Gbekle earned admiration online after flaunting her newest acquisition, a brand new, tear-rubber LEXUS 2026 RX 350 F Sport.

Kisa Gbekle Buys Brand New 2026 Lexus RX 350 F Sport Worth GH₵656,964

Source: Instagram

In a video shared to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, Kisa Gbekle shared an image of the brand-new car, parked at the dealership where she went to make her purchase.

The vehicle looked pristine as the video showed off its exterior and interior, and was decorated with a bow to commemorate the gift the actress was getting for herself.

“Brand new LEXUS 2026 RX 350 F SPORT HANDLING. The Lord is my shepherd and Yes, He spoiled me too. A testimony on Four Wheels. God didn’t bring me this far to drive anything less than brand new 🙏🏽. Can’t wait to see you soon 😘,” she wrote.

The features of the 2026 Lexus RX 350 F Sport include a 275-horsepower 2.4L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission. It also features a performance-tuned adaptive variable suspension, unique styling cues, and advanced safety technologies with an estimated price of $56,880, or GH₵656,964.00.

The Instagram video is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh