Hassan Ayariga Claims Making $1M in Ghana is Easier Than Saving $100K in the US

The founder and leader of APC, Hassan Ayariga, has sparked an intense national debate regarding wealth creation and international migration

Speaking during a media brief, Ayariga explicitly stated that Ghana offers unlimited financial opportunities compared to the rigid, highly taxed Western economic systems

Operating in his corporate capacity as the Group Chairman of Hasnita Travel Consult, the politician strongly advised Ghanaian football fans travelling to North America for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to return home immediately after the tournament rather than absconding

For decades, the standard dream for many young Ghanaians has been to secure a visa, relocate to the West, and hustle for foreign currency. However, a prominent local multi-millionaire entrepreneur has boldly declared that the true land of green pastures is actually right here at home.

Hassan Ayariga ignites debate on wealth creation, urging Ghanaians to embrace local opportunities over Western migration during World Cup discussions. Image credit: Hassan Ayariga/Facebook

Source: UGC

Hassan Ayariga has caused a massive stir online by radically downplaying the financial rewards of the "Japa" lifestyle, urging Ghanaians to open their eyes to local economic potential.

Ayariga, a seasoned businessman with an expansive portfolio spanning haulage, real estate, and waste management, argued that Western economies are designed to lock workers into a cycle of structured survival.

"It is easier to make a million dollars in Ghana than to make $100,000 in the US," Ayariga stated flatly during the press session.

He explained that while formal systems abroad offer a baseline stability, the crushing weight of monthly rent, high utility tariffs, automated credit scores, and aggressive tax brackets makes accumulating an independent $100,000 liquid cushion an uphill battle for migrants.

Conversely, he noted that Ghana’s developing, informal marketplace allows sharp entrepreneurs to scale businesses rapidly with unlimited financial upside and significantly fewer structural ceilings.

The 2026 World Cup visa reality check

Ayariga's economic sermon was tied to a very practical consular warning. As the Group Chairman of Hasnita Travel Consult, his agency has been actively engaging with Western embassies ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is scheduled to kick off across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The politician revealed that visa issuance rates for Ghanaian applicants have plummeted due to a well-founded fear among consular officers that travellers intend to use their match tickets as a one-way ticket to illegally overstay. He strongly urged sports fans to respect immigration protocols and protect the integrity of the Ghanaian passport by returning home once the tournament ends.

"Embassies refuse to issue visas because they know some applicants are simply unwilling to return home after the tournament," he added, insisting that returning to invest in local businesses is a far smarter long-term wealth play.

The X video below has Hassan Ayariga addressing Ghanaian youth.

Peeps react to Hassan Ayariga's claims

The viral video clip has drawn thousands of raw, deeply cynical, and supportive reactions from Ghanaian netizens:

@thewinneriswho raised a sharp counter-argument:

"If someone already has a legitimate, thriving job and makes a lot of money, as you claim, why would he come to your travel agency to apply for a visa in the first place? He would just do it himself easily. People are running because the local system is choked."

@thealbertmoses_ joked about the political rhetoric:

"Popular 'stand boys' talk! 😂 Whenever these politicians stand in front of microphones, they start speaking English that sounds like 'the umbrella is windy.' Let him try starting a business in this current inflation without political connections and see if he can make 10,000 cedis, let alone a million dollars."

@kUkY11111111 agreed with the core message:

"To be very honest, this is 100% true. If you have solid capital and a great business mind, you can become a multi-millionaire in Ghana within a few years. In the US, taxes and bills will humble your grand ambitions very quickly."

@boatengEbe expressed total scepticism:

"He thinks we are fools in this country 😂. He is cruising around Accra in a 6-wheel-drive luxury Jeep while telling ordinary youth who are struggling to buy food that Ghana is easier. Please give us our passports, let us go and try the US hustle ourselves!"

@WahabYamin30571 simply wrote:

"Finish, man! The real truth has been spoken, but people hate to hear it."

Source: YEN.com.gh