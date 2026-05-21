TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo broke the internet on May 20, 2026, after announcing her engagement and upcoming marriage to Mr Opoku Sanaa

Celebrities, including Berla Mundi, Serwaa Amihere, Delay, and Gloria Sarfo, flooded Akuffo's comments section with congratulatory messages

Cookie Tee's enthusiastic congratulatory comment sparked jokes from fans who predicted the TV3 presenter would be the next to walk down the aisle

Media personality Cookie Tee sparked interesting reactions on social media after responding to news of her colleague Anita Akuffo’s marriage.

Cookie Tee Reacts As TV3 Colleague Anita Akuffo Announces Engagement to Mr Opoku Sanaa

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, May 20, 2026, the beloved TV3 presenter broke the Internet when she announced her engagement and her soon-to-be marriage to Mr Opoku Sanaa.

Anita Akuffo shared pre-wedding photos of herself and her man dressed in coordinated black outfits, with Anita looking gorgeous in a black gown adorned with sparkling beadwork around the shoulders and bodice, paired with sleek makeup, visible earrings, and an elegant updo.

Her husband complemented the look with a tailored black suit over a black shirt, accessorised with stylish eyeglasses and a simple stud earring.

“Isaiah 60:22🥺💍❤️,” she captioned the post.

The Instagram photos shared by Anita Akuffo announcing her wedding are below.

Cookie Tee reacts to Anita Akuffo’s wedding

After sharing her post, many top Ghanaian celebrities, including some Media General colleagues, jumped into her comments section to congratulate her.

Berla Mundi, Serwaa Amihere, Delay, Gloria Sarfo, and many others all shared their well-wishes for Anita Akuffo.

Cookie Tee, Akuffo’s colleague at Media General’s TV3, also caused a frenzy among fans after sharing her congratulatory message for her colleague.

Taking to the comments section of the announcement, she expressed her excitement at the development, which she described as beautiful.

"Aaayyyyyyyyyyy this is beautiful. Mr. @ Mrs.OS 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽. CONGRATULATIONS 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽," she wrote.

Netizens joked under Cookie Tee’s comments that she would be the next TV3 female presenter to get married, after Regina Van-Helvert, to Anita Akuffo; she would be next in line.

"Cookie Tee, yours is happening next year, God willing," one fan wrote.

The Facebook post showing Cookie Tee’s reaction to Anita Akuffo’s wedding is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh