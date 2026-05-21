Popular German wrestler Ludwig Kaiser has reportedly been arrested in Florida for a battery charge

This came at a time when the entertainer had been enjoying growing popularity due to his charisma

Ludwig Kaiser's arrest has caught the attention of many on social media, triggering massive reactions

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

World Wrestling Entertainment star Marcel Barthel, widely known as Ludwig Kaiser, has reportedly been arrested.

WWE star Ludwig Kaiser arrested on battery charge in Florida. Image credit: Wrestling Corner

Source: Facebook

According to reports, Ludwig Kaiser was arrested in Orange County, Florida, sparking massive reactions among his fans on social media.

Reports have indicated that the wrestler was booked on a battery charge on Wednesday, May 20.

According to reports from wrestling outlets, the case was not linked to domestic violence as rumoured on social media, but due to an altercation with another man.

Although details surrounding what exactly happened remain unclear, Ludwig Kaiser, not WWE, has come out publicly to address the wrestler’s arrest.

Following the arrest of Ludwig, social media has been flooded with mixed reactions, with some fans defending the wrestler.

The X post announcing the arrest of Ludwig Kaiser is below:

Reactions to Ludwig Kaiser's arrest

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Ludwig Kaiser was reportedly arrested.

Ruby wrote:

“Arrested for battery? Bro went from ring general to cell general real quick.”

Raymond wrote:

“I don't know the full story but allegedly the altercation was with an elderly man in his late 70s. He apparently kept yelling woo!! in his face.”

De Kyros wrote:

“Ludwig Kaiser arrested for battery in Florida. A guy who plays an arrogant, sophisticated heel on TV just caught a real-life battery charge. Not a good look at all. WWE is in the middle of building serious stars and this is the kind of off-screen mess that kills momentum fast. Whether it’s a one-off or something deeper, getting arrested for putting hands on someone is never a good headline when your entire character is built on being cold and calculated. Bad timing, bad optics. Hopefully the full story comes out, but right now it just looks ugly.”

Parker wrote:

“This one really hits differently. I'm hoping it's a misunderstanding and he clears it up quickly.”

Stephen wrote:

“Literally 10 days away from his biggest match of his career and now he has been arrested.”

JaYy Wick reportedly arrested

Meanwhile, a week ago, American rapper Donald Anderson, popularly known as JaYy Wick, was arrested following an alleged shooting.

JaYy Wick was arrested by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office on May 5 after a shooting believed to have occurred on April 25.

According to Fox5 Atlanta, the 26-year-old faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder after an April 25 shooting that seriously wounded an 18-year-old man.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called around 11 p.m. on April 25 to the area of Beach Access 83 in Panama City Beach, Florida, where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Eyewitnesses reportedly identified JaYy Wick as the shooter. Authorities said he was in the area for a program dubbed 229 Takeover Weekend and performed at a local nightclub after the shooting.

Deputies obtained an arrest warrant and travelled to Georgia, where he was arrested with cooperation from the United States Marshals Service, the Atlanta Police Department, and others.

The X post announcing JaYy Wick’s arrest is below:

An Accra-based twins Arrangement and Lancaster arrested by US authorities for alleged romance scam involvement. Image credit: @arrangement_1

Source: TikTok

Lancaster and Arrangement reportedly arrested

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Accra-based twins Arrangement and Lancaster had been arrested by US authorities for alleged romance scam involvement.

Indictment charges include conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering alongside their alleged US-based accomplice.

Social media reactions showed mixed sentiments towards the twins’ arrest and the implications for their alleged fraud schemes.

Source: YEN.com.gh