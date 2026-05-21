The CPA has uncovered more than 133 unregistered products circulating on the Ghanaian market without approval from key regulatory bodies

It warned that the situation poses serious health risks, encourages tax evasion, and undermines fair competition for compliant businesses

The CPA called for stronger joint enforcement by regulators and has pledged continued support through data sharing and public education

The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has identified more than 133 unregistered products on the Ghanaian market that lack approval from either the Ghana Standards Authority or the FDA, raising serious concerns about consumer safety and regulatory compliance.

In a statement issued on Thursday, May 21, 2026, the CPA said its market surveillance revealed widespread violations, with several products sold without undergoing mandatory testing and certification.

Consumers at risk as CPA warns Ghanaians over 133 unapproved products in the market. Photo credit: Citinewsroom.

Source: UGC

It warned that such practices allow unsafe goods into circulation and undermine public protection systems.

According to a report by Citinewsroom, the CPA commended recent enforcement actions by the Ghana Standards Authority, including the closure of a mattress factory using unapproved materials and the removal of non-compliant items from China Mall.

CPA reiterates commitment to enforcing quality standards

It said these steps reflect stronger commitment to enforcing quality standards.

However, the agency warned that unregistered products continue to pose risks to public health and the economy.

It noted that many enter through smuggling routes, enabling tax evasion and creating unfair competition for compliant businesses.

It also stressed that such goods are not subjected to required safety assessments.

The CPA has called on the Ghana Standards Authority, the FDA, the Ghana Revenue Authority and other agencies to intensify joint enforcement and remove non-compliant products.

It further pledged to support regulators through data sharing and public education to improve awareness of product compliance and strengthen consumer protection.

Chinese mattress company locked up

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Standards Authority shuts down 5A Homes for producing substandard mattresses in the Greater Accra Region.

The operation aimed to eliminate inferior products from the market to protect public health and the environment.

The authority said that its ongoing surveillance is to prevent substandard products from reaching consumers in retail markets.

Source: YEN.com.gh