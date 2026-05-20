Rodri blamed fixture scheduling and limited recovery time as a key reason behind Manchester City's title setback

The midfielder argued Bournemouth had a significant advantage after enjoying a longer rest period before the match

Rodri's comments sparked strong reactions online, with many supporters comparing City's situation to Arsenal's demanding schedule

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Rodri has pointed to one major factor he believes affected Manchester City in their failed Premier League title bid this season.

The Spanish midfielder aimed criticism at the league schedule, suggesting a lack of recovery time played a role in City falling short.

Man City Star Rodri Blames Title Race Failure on 1 Issue

Source: Getty Images

City pushed hard against AFC Bournemouth and eventually found an equaliser through Erling Haaland in the 94th minute, but it was not enough to keep Pep Guardiola’s side within touching distance of league leaders Arsenal.

While celebrations erupted in North London following Arsenal's title success, Rodri expressed frustration over the timing of City's fixture and claimed it negatively impacted the team.

Rodri criticises Premier League scheduling

Manchester City struggled to cope with Bournemouth’s relentless intensity, which has become a trademark of Andoni Iraola's approach during his time at the club.

The former champions were also dealing with a quick turnaround after their FA Cup final victory over the weekend before playing again on Tuesday night — something Rodri felt was a major disadvantage.

Speaking to Canal+ Sport, Rodri said:

"When you play every three days and then these kind of teams have 10 days to rest, it’s a massive difference."

"At this level, having this amount of days makes the difference. Today, yeah, we lacked a little bit of energy because we played a final two days ago."

City reportedly requested for the match to be moved in order to gain additional rest time, but the request was rejected.

Rodri added:

"The Premier League didn’t want us to rest a little bit more."

"At the end, congratulate Arsenal, they were the better team. And we will try next season."

Arsenal hit out at Rodri

Rodri’s remarks quickly sparked backlash, especially among Arsenal supporters who criticised his comments after City lost their grip on the title race.

Several supporters questioned both the midfielder and City's mentality after missing the opportunity to retain the title.

One fan wrote:

"Salty tears... love it."

Another commented:

"Was preaching about mentality monsters last season."

A different supporter posted:

"He’s literally always complaining that English football authorities don't give them what they want."

Many fans also pointed toward Arsenal’s own congested fixture list and injury concerns.

The Gunners have balanced a run to the Champions League final alongside a Carabao Cup final appearance, creating a demanding schedule in recent months.

For comparison, Declan Rice has played over 4,300 minutes this season — more than double Rodri’s total during a packed campaign.

Another supporter wrote:

"We had similar spacing between games during our Atletico fixtures."

Others accused Rodri of making excuses after City’s title hopes ended.

While criticism continued online, Arsenal supporters shifted focus toward celebrating the title and preparing for the upcoming Champions League final.

Source: YEN.com.gh