Assin Central legislator, Kennedy Agyapong, has urged delegates to vote for the right national executives to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to victory in 2024.

Speaking ahead of the National Delegates Conference underway on Saturday, July 16, the Ghanaian lawmaker told the delegates to accept gifts and monies from candidates seeking to influence their decision but endeavor to vote for the right candidates.

The outspoken lawmaker told the delegates to put the party's interest first and elect qualified and deserving persons.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will elect new executive leaders at the national level Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Greater Accra Region.

Forty-six candidates are vying for 10 executive positions to lead the ruling party to achieve its quest to break the eight and win power in 2024.

