Thomas Tuchel has reportedly made a bold and unexpected decision regarding Harry Maguire ahead of England’s squad announcement

The former Chelsea manager is expected to unveil his final 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday, May 22

The Three Lions of England have been drawn in Group L alongside the Black Stars, Panama and Croatia

Harry Maguire is reportedly set to miss out on England’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after head coach Thomas Tuchel made a major call ahead of Friday’s official announcement.

The England boss is expected to unveil his final 26-man list at Wembley Stadium, but reports indicate that Maguire will not be on the plane to North America despite his long-standing role with the national team.

Harry Maguire faces a tough decision by Thomas Tuchel ahead of his England squad announcement for the 2026 World Cup. Photos by Francesco Scaccianoce - UEFA and James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

Tuchel makes big Maguire decision

The decision marks another painful setback for the experienced defender, who has been a familiar figure in England’s setup over the past nine years.

Maguire has earned 66 caps since making his senior debut in 2017, according to data from Transfermarkt, and represented the Three Lions at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, as well as Euro 2020.

The 33-year-old also narrowly missed Euro 2024 through injury before returning to the international fold earlier this year under Tuchel.

His recall in March raised hopes of a World Cup comeback after he featured against Uruguay and Japan — his first appearances for England since September 2024 during Lee Carsley’s spell in charge.

Despite making 24 appearances for Manchester United this season, the former Leicester City centre-half now appears destined to watch the tournament from home.

Reacting to the decision, Maguire admitted the news came as a huge blow. He told talkSPORT:

"I was confident I could have played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had.

"I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision. I wish the players all the best."

Chelsea's Levi Colwill is the favourite to take up Harry Maguire's place in England's squad list for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Tuchel eyes surprise player over Maguire

While Maguire prepares for disappointment, Tuchel is reportedly weighing up a surprise inclusion in defence.

TalkSPORT adds that Levi Colwill is strongly being considered despite only recently returning from a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury suffered during pre-season.

The Chelsea defender has limited minutes this campaign but remains highly rated within England’s setup.

He has already earned five senior caps, including one appearance under Tuchel in last year’s 3-1 defeat to Senegal.

Meanwhile, regular centre-back pairing Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi, who nearly joined Liverpool before his Man City move, are both expected to retain their places in the squad.

England will fine-tune preparations with warm-up fixtures against New Zealand and Costa Rica before beginning their World Cup journey in the United States.

The Three Lions open their campaign against Croatia on June 17 before facing the Black Stars on June 23 and wrapping up the group phase against Panama four days later.

England head into the tournament hoping to end a painful 60-year wait for World Cup glory.

Brazil drops Joao Pedro from WC squad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that João Pedro was left out of Carlo Ancelotti’s 26-man Brazil national football team squad for the World Cup.

Despite enjoying an impressive season at club level and winning Chelsea FC’s Player of the Season award, the forward was surprisingly overlooked for selection.

Source: YEN.com.gh