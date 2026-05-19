The Minority in Parliament has petitioned the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps to intervene in the arrest and continued detention of Abronye DC

They claimed his remand for allegedly threatening a Circuit Court judge is part of a growing “culture of silence” under the current administration

The Minority has urged diplomatic intervention, insisting the case raises serious concerns about due process and political freedoms

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The Minority in Parliament has petitioned the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Imane Ouaadil, to intervene in the arrest and continued detention of the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC.

The delegation, led by the Deputy Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, raised concerns about what they describe as the unlawful arrest and remand of Abronye DC.

Minority, led by Jerry Ahmed Shaib, reports Mahama to the Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Imane Ouaadil, over Abronye's arrest. Photo credit: Jerry Ahmed Shaib & Imane Ouaadil/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Abronye DC was taken into custody and subsequently remanded for two weeks on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, over alleged threats made against a Circuit Court judge.

Speaking during the engagement, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, accused the government of fostering a renewed climate of intimidation.

“This government, headed by President John Dramani Mahama, does not understand that the criminal libel law was repealed, and it has brought back the culture of silence again,” he said.

Minority's demands on diplomatic missions

The Minority argued that the arrest forms part of a worrying trend of political harassment and called on Imane Ouaadil, who doubles as Morocco's Ambassador to Ghana, to use diplomatic channels to ensure what they describe as due process and respect for fundamental human rights.

Kwame Baffoe has remained in custody since May 13 following the court’s decision to remand him for two weeks pending further proceedings.

The Minority insists that the matter raises broader concerns about freedom of expression and the rule of law, urging international attention to what they say is an escalating pattern of arrests involving political actors.

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Renowned lawyer slams Minority Leader

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a private legal practitioner Justice Abdulai had called for Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin to be cited for contempt.

He argued that the MP’s remarks were improper and that parliamentary immunity cannot be used to shield attacks on the judiciary.

The controversy followed Afenyo-Markin’s criticism of the judge over the bail decision involving NPP's Abronye DC.

Source: YEN.com.gh