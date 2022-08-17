Sarah Adwoa Safo has replied the president's decision to remove her as minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection

She thanked the president for the honour of serving in his administration as a minister, albeit for a short time

She also said her removal as a minister was good because it will give her an opportunity to better serve her Dome-Kwabenya constituents

Adwoa Safo was removed after being absent from her job for over six months to attend to personal matters in the U.S.

Sacked Gender, Children, and Social Protection Minister, and Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has officially responded to the letter by President Nana Akufo-Addo removing her as minister.

Sarah Adwoa Safo and Nana Akufo-Addo.

Source: Facebook

Adwoa Safo said the revocation of her ministerial appointment by the president presents her with a favourable opportunity to serve her constituents better.

“Cognizant of my duties to the 75,000 constituents who elected me, this development is opportune and will afford me more time to concentrate on my Parliamentary responsibilities and Constituency engagements as well as consolidate the gains we have made as a government at the Constituency level in our quest to break the eight,” she said in a letter dated August 5, 2022.

She also thanked the president for appointing her to the gender ministry, “albeit for a short time.”

Akufo-Addo Sacks Adwoa Safo As Gender Minister

YEN.com.gh reported last month that President Akufo-Addo removed Sarah Adwoa Safo as the Gender, Children, and Social Protection Minister in a statement issued on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who had been the caretaker Gender Minister will continue to act in that position, the statement issued from the Presidency said.

The statement suggests a substantive minister would soon be appointed to the gender ministry.

Adwoa Safo has been out of the country for close to one year.

Akufo-Addo Appoints Lariba Zuweira Abudu to Replace Adwoa Safo as Gender Minister

Also, the recently named Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu as the replacement for the dismissed Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

A statement from the presidency dated August 2, 2022, said Madam Abudu, MP for Walewale, who was the deputy minister for the same agency until her appointment, will be assisted by Francisca Oteng Mensah, MP for Kwabre East, as deputy minister.

“The President is hopeful that Parliament will expedite the approval of his nominees for this important Ministry, so they can assist in the effective delivery of his mandate for his second term in office,” the statement signed by Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, said.

