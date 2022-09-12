Vice President Bawumia led thousands of Ghanaians in a health walk where he proudly flaunted his table tennis skills

The keep fit exercise held over the weekend was part of activities to mark the National Fitness Day

Dr Bawumia reiterated the need for the citizenry to keep in shape at all material moments since it increases productivity

Thousands of Ghanaians over the weekend poured onto the streets of Accra for a health walk.

The keep fit exercise led by Vice President Dr Bawumia was part of activities to mark the maiden edition of the National Fitness Day.

L-R: Vice President Bawumia showing off his table tennis skills and also leading the health walk Image Credit: @MBawumia

Source: Facebook

The day is expected to be commemorated on the second Saturday of each month across the country.

Addressing the health enthusiasts after the event, Dr Bawumia reiterated the importance of keeping fit, saying it reduces individual medical bills and improves efficiency at their respective places of work.

“If we are healthy in body, we are healthy in mind, and so we want to make sure that Ghana is healthy, and the national fitness day should help us build fitness and that means better productivity for us,” he said.

After the aerobic session, the Vice President rounded off the day with his favourite sporting discipline, table tennis.

He proudly flaunted his skills which will be a source of envy for several professional players.

The vice president, known for his economic and digitalization prowess, let his sporting side come to the fore as he beat his opponents in the mini-contest.

The National Fitness Day exercise was graced by the presence of the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, former World boxing champion, Professor Azumah Nelson and other professional groups drawn from the Greater Accra Region and beyond.

Source: YEN.com.gh