The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, has jumped to the defence of the Airport Security Officer who was initially interdicted for searching him

The airport staff was accused of embarrassing the Minister, but his interdiction has been reversed after the leadership of the Union intervened

The Minister, in breaking his silence on the matter, says he was shocked to hear of the interdiction and added that at no point was he disrespected by the embattled staff

The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, has expressed shock at the interdiction of an Airport Security Officer, Awudu Basit who demanded to search him at the Kumasi International Airport.

According to Mr Dapaah, at no time did the officer disrespect him during that fateful day. This follows a public uproar over the decision by the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) to interdict the staff for embarrassing the Minister by his attempt to subject him to routine checks like any air passenger.

But the Minister says he is surprised at the way and manner the avoidable incident has been handled.

Speaking to The Fourth Estate, he said, "there was absolutely no disrespect" from the officer.

"Last Monday, an official from the Ghana Airports came to my office to apologise and I did explain that there was no need for an apology because there was no disrespect towards me by the officer," he said.

Interdiction Of Embattled Airport Security Staff Revoked After Pleas From Union

Meanwhile, the interdiction of the officer has been reversed following widespread criticism.

The Management of the GACL had as a basis for the interdiction said the demand to subject the Minister to bodily checks has cast a dent on the company's image and integrity. The officer's salary was also slashed as the company launched investigations into the incident.

But he must be heaving a sigh of relief now after the interdiction order was revoked in a letter dated September 13, 2022.

Management of the GACL, however, added that the Committee of Enquiry investigating the incident should proceed with its mandate as spelt out in the Convening Order.

