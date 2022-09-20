The Akufo-Addo-led administration's many promises to restore the economy to better days has been described as impossible

According to Prophet Kofi Oduro, Nana Akufo-Addo is better off resigning and going home to rest because he can't improve the economy

He also advised the president to appoint a spiritual adviser to guide his administration on the way forward if he truly wants to turn things around

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministry Prophet Kofi Oduro has slammed the president for running the country’s economy to the ground.

According to the outspoken clergy, Nana Akufo-Addo’s self-proclaimed efforts to restore the economy will come to nothing and he has asked him to step down.

“If I were president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, I would have resigned and gone home safely," he said.

L-R: Prophet Kofi Oduro, Rev Isaack Owusu Bempah (who has fallen out with the president) and Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

According to a report by Modern Ghana, Prophet Oduro made the comments during his main sermon on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He also urged Ghanaians to stop believing that the current Akufo-Addo-led administration would be able to revive the destroyed economy.

Bad Days Ahead Under Akufo-Addo

Prophet Kofi Oduro also suggested that there are worse times ahead for Ghana’s economy.

“if we are thinking that Akufo-Addo and his government are not performing, then from now until the next elections, they will fail a bigger time. They can’t stand the wind which is passing. They have no clue…What is coming can only be handled by a person who knows their God.

“I warn the Ghanaian people to quit waiting for President Akufo-Addo to perform sudden miracles and wonders to help transform or put an end to the economic misery and crises that have taken over the Ghanaian economy. Government officials can only ensure that everything is kept in order,” Modern Ghana quoted him the report.

Prophet Oduro has advised the president to appoint a true man of God to advise him on the way forward if he truly wants to turn things around.

Should the president fail to do this, Prophet Oduro foresees the following happening:

"[The government] will fail woefully in every aspect of the work that they do. Not just up to a year, but it will occur until the end of a new election in the country.”

Akufo-Addo Has Turned From God: Owusu Bempah Explains Economic Hardship And Other Problems Facing Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story a while ago that Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, a popular preacher and self-proclaimed prophet, has said Ghana is facing a myriad of economic and other problems because Akufo-Addo doesn’t listen to God anymore.

The head of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, who is known popularly as ‘The Nation’s Prophet’ said just like the biblical Saul, the president has hardened his heart to the advice of God.

Rev. Owusu Bempah told RTV Ghana, an online-based local language media house, that just like Samuel (a prophet) distanced himself from Saul because of his stubbornness, he has also distanced himself from the president.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh