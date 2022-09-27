A former Member of Parliament for Mampong has called on President Akufo-Addo to immediately sack Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Mr Addai-Nimoh argues there are more competent economists like Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah who can better manage the economy

He also adds that if he had his own way, he would have reshuffled Ken Ofori-Atta to another Ministry other than the Finance Ministry

A Presidential hopeful for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on President Akufo-Addo to sack Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to Francis Addai-Nimoh, the President should consider other suitable qualified economists like former Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah.

L-R: Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah, Francis Addai-Nimoh and Ken Ofori-Atta Image Credit: @mark.assibeyyeboah @faddainimoh

Source: Facebook

In an interview on Accra-based TV3, Mr Addai-Nimoh, also a former MP for Mampong, said Mr Ofori-Atta is bereft of ideas to turn the economy around because he has been in the same position for far too long.

“A reshuffle of the finance minister would have been ideal but the backstops with the President. Of course, I would have reshuffled him to another ministry like Health or Foreign Affairs and replace him with people like Assibey-Yeboah. Assibey-Yeboah is no more an MP and Ofori-Atta is also not an MP,” he said.

Mr Addai-Nimoh is not alone in his calls for the President to reshuffle his Ministers and sack the inefficient ones.

He joins the growing chorus of voices within and outside the NPP for an urgent reshuffle to allow for fresh ideas.

But an adamant President Akufo-Addo says he’s unfazed by such calls.

He insists he is impressed with the output of his appointees and explains they have been phenomenal in discharging their mandates.

Source: YEN.com.gh