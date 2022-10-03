NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman has denied his involvement in the illegal mining menace

Chairman Wontumi says all his companies, including Akonta mining, have the requisite legal documents to operate

This follows claims by the Lands Ministry that the company linked to him is engaging in illegal mining in the Tano Forest Reserve

Chairman Wontumi has denied claims making rounds that he's involved in the illegal mining menace.

According to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), none of his companies, including Akonta Mining Limited, are involved in any illegal venture.

Lands Ministry Directs Forestry Commission To Halt Operations Of Akonta Mining In Tano Forest

This denial comes on the back of claims by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources that Akonta mining is engaged in illegal mining in the Tano Forest Reserve.

Last week, a statement issued by the Ministry cautioned the company to desist from such acts and directed the Forestry Commission to ensure strict compliance with the directive.

But in a sharp rebuttal, Chairman Wontumi has denied such reports.

I'm Willing To Submit Myself To Due Process, My Companies Are Not Engaged In Galamsey - Chairman Wontumi

Speaking on his TV station, Wontumi TV, Mr. Boasiako said he was willing to submit himself to due process since he's clean.

"I am appealing to them to use the law. They should do their investigations, and we should let the law work," he said.

He also took pains to respond to widespread speculations that he's deeply involved in the illegal mining menace.

"I want to tell the public that I am not into galamsey. I have a large scale company which Akonta mining is under… All the required documents I have, I will make all available," he added.

Chairman Wontumi's Company Engaged In Illegal Mining In Tano Forest Reserve - Lands Ministry

This is not the first time the NPP's Chairman Wontumi has been linked to the galamsey trade.

Before the Lands Ministry's statement, his companies, including Akonta Mining Company Limited, were alleged to be engaged in the trade in several parts of the country.

The caution by the Ministry lent credence to those rumors, only for them to be denied subsequently by Chairman Wontumi.

In the statement, Akonta Mining was said to be operating unlawfully in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region.

According to the government, the mining company was issued a lease to undertake mining operations in some parts of Samreboi and not in the forest reserve.

Chairman Wontumi: I Made $1 Million A Day From 'Galamsey'

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi, had revealed that in his youth, he used to work as an illegal miner, popularly known as 'galamsey'.

In an interview with Delay, he said he made more than one million dollars ($1m) daily working as a galamseyer.

