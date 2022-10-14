Some political parties, including the UPP, UFP, EGLE, and UDSP, are in deep trouble

This follows threats by the Electoral Commission to revoke their licence for failing to establish offices in the country

The parties have now been issued a one-week ultimatum to comply with the directive of setting up offices at the national and regional level

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

There is trouble looming for some 17 political parties in the country that have failed to comply with the political parties act.

The 17, including the United Progressive Party (UPP) and the United Front Party (UFP), have been cited for breaching the said rules, which mandate them to establish national and regional offices across the country.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana's logo Image Credit: @ECGOVGH

Source: Facebook

According to the Electoral Commission of Ghana, it has been left with no option but to revoke the licences of the said parties. As a final warning, the EC has issued them a one-week ultimatum to rectify that anomaly or face their wrath.

The EC said the parties had not complied with the criteria of the Political Parties Act 2000 in a statement released on Thursday.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The 17 parties in dispute have been given until Thursday, October 20, 2022, by the Commission to provide justification and supporting documentation why their licences should not be revoked.

The EC also added that following a meticulous nationwide exercise to investigate the offices of all registered political parties, it had come to this judgment.

That exercise revealed that the 17 parties do not have a presence and offices at the national and regional levels.

The parties, apart from Odike’s UPP and UFP, include the Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), the National Reform Party (NRP), the Reform Patriotic Democrats, and the Democratic People’s Party (DPP).

The other parties are the Ghana National Party (GNP), Ghana Democratic Republican Party (GDRP), New Vision Party (NVP), Every Ghanaian Living Everywhere (EGLE), Yes People's Party (YPP), United Ghana Movement (UGM), and United Development System Party (UDSP).

The People's Action Party (PAP), United Renaissance Party (URP), Power Unity Party (PUP), and United Love Party(ULP) are the others.

Screenshots Suggest NPP Was The Only Party Followed By EC On Twitter Until Now

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the EC had followed the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) until the act was recently discovered and reported on.

According to an online portal, celebritiesbuzz.com.gh, which confirmed to have verified and taken the screenshots, the NPP was the only party in the country among the 12 followers the EC's verified Twitter account had.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh