The National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has slammed the GRA’s latest strategy to collect taxes

Nana B says stationing of officers from the tax outfit at shops and businesses in the country is lame, weak, and oppressive

Nana B has thus called on the GRA, and its public relations outfit to up public sensitization on the payment of taxes

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The latest strategy of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to ensure people pay their correct taxes and not under-declare their profit has been heavily criticized by a section of the populace.

The latest to add his voice to the growing calls of condemnation is the National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B.

National Organiser of the NPP, Nana B @henrynanaboakye

Source: Facebook

In a statement, Nana B described the stationing of officers at the entrance of shops as oppressive, weak, and lame.

"Counter-Productive" Strategy Of Stationing Officers At Businesses Should Have Been Targeted At Those Who Evade Taxes - Nana B To GRA

Explaining further, he said that strategy could have been productive and justified if it was targeted at shops and businesses with a track record of evading taxes or under-declaring the same.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Embrace Technology And Adopt Innovative Ways Of Collecting Taxes - Nana B Tells GRA

He also called on the GRA to embrace the modern age of technology and fashion out a welcoming and pleasant revenue collection strategy that engenders revenue assurance.

Nana B also took a swipe at the Public Relations unit of the tax collection outfit and admonished them to step up their sensitization works since “paying taxes is not a pleasant thing.”

GRA Shuts Down China And Palace Mall For Refusing To Migrate Onto E-Invoicing VAT System

The GRA has stepped up its outreach programmes to ensure businesses do not escape the payment of taxes. This has seen some shops and Malls, including Palace and China shopping centres, being closed for non-compliance with its e-invoicing system.

In response, some shops and business owners in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, have shut down in protest at the move and the high cost of doing business in Ghana.

E-Levy: Otchere-Darko Says Tax Not Delivering Expected Revenue Because Ghanaians Do Not Like Paying Taxes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a leading member of the NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, had said that the controversial E-Levy policy is not raking in the needed revenues because Ghanaians don’t like paying taxes.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko said the failure of the E-Levy to give the country the projected revenue was not because it was a bad tax.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh