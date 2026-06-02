A late equaliser from Lewis Koumas denied Ghana victory as the Black Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by Wales

Ghana responded strongly after the break, showing better organisation and intensity that led to Caleb Yirenkyi's goal

YEN.com.gh now breaks down five key takeaways from the Black Stars’ latest World Cup preparatory fixture

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Ghana’s build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup continued on Tuesday, June 2, with a 1-1 draw against Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The four-time African champions showed two different faces across both halves.

Lewis Koumas' late goal denies Carlos Queiroz a winning start to life as Black Stars head coach. Photo by Ian Cook - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Lewis Koumas denies Ghana victory vs Wales

After a shaky opening period, Ghana improved sharply after the break and even thought they had secured a long-awaited win, only for substitute Lewis Koumas to strike late and level matters.

According to Ghanasoccernet, Caleb Yirenkyi had earlier put the Black Stars ahead with a composed finish, a moment that briefly looked like it would hand Carlos Queiroz a winning start.

Watch Yirenkyi's goal for Ghana, as shared on X:

Instead, the late equaliser by substitute Koumas extended Ghana’s wait for a victory, which now stretches back to October 2025, according to BBC Sport.

There is frustration, yes. But there are also signs of progress as attention now shifts to a possible friendly against Jamaica before the World Cup begins.

Here are five key lessons from the encounter.

Christopher Bonsu Baah celebrates with Caleb Yirenkyi after the latter's goal against Wales in a pre-World Cup friendly on June 2, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hiscott.

Source: Getty Images

Five takeaways from Ghana's draw with Wales

5. Thomas Partey looks short of sharpness

The experienced midfielder, who was booed by Welsh fans during the game, struggled to impose himself in the engine room. Normally known for calm control and defensive reading, he instead looked rushed and occasionally off the pace.

A few mistimed challenges even put him at risk, including a foul near the edge of the box that could easily have turned costly. Whether it was a lack of rhythm or match sharpness, the signs were not encouraging.

Queiroz eventually withdrew him at half-time, a decision that summed up a difficult outing for the midfielder.

4. Adjetey and Opoku building something solid

Ghana may have found a new centre-back partnership in Jonas Adjetey and Jerome Opoku.

With Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu absent, questions have lingered over who takes charge at the back. Against Wales, this pair stepped forward with maturity.

Watch one of Opoku's clearances, as shared on X:

They dealt well with aerial threats, stayed organised, and responded calmly under pressure. Opoku’s injury scare late on remains a concern, but his early performance alongside Adjetey offered encouragement.

For Adjetey, it was also a moment of redemption after earlier mistakes in the loss to Germany.

3. Ernest Nuamah changes the tempo

Even in a limited spell, Ernest Nuamah stood out as Ghana’s most dangerous attacker.

The Olympique Lyon forward brought pace, direct running and confidence on the ball. Every time he picked up possession, Wales looked unsettled.

His driving run ultimately led to Ghana’s goal, underlining his growing importance to the team. While much attention has been on Mohammed Kudus’ absence, Nuamah is quietly stepping into a similar creative role.

That said, caution is needed given his recent injury struggles.

2. Lawrence Ati-Zigi strengthens his claim

If there was any debate about Ghana’s number one goalkeeper, it tilted heavily in favour of Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

The St Gallen shot-stopper produced a composed and commanding display, highlighted by several sharp saves that kept Ghana in the contest.

Watch one of Ati Zigi's saves, as shared on X:

His positioning, reactions and calm distribution stood out, especially during a spell where Wales pressed aggressively. Without him, Ghana could have been behind before the interval.

Even though he was replaced at half-time, his performance likely did enough to secure his spot heading into the tournament.

1. Carlos Queiroz is already shaping this team

Despite limited time in charge, Carlos Queiroz is beginning to imprint his identity on the side.

The first half was cautious, almost experimental, with the technical setup clearly influenced by pre-match data of the team. When it didn’t click, he reacted quickly.

His half-time adjustments changed the rhythm completely. Ghana became more assertive, controlled possession better, and created clearer chances after the break.

Unlike previous setups that often delayed changes, Queiroz showed willingness to act early and adjust the structure mid-game. It may only be a friendly, but the tactical fingerprints are already visible.

Nuamah headlines Ghana's World Cup debutants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ernest Nuamah is among a group of players set to make their FIFA World Cup debut after being named in Ghana’s squad for the 2026 tournament.

The Olympique Lyonnais winger is one of 14 players selected by head coach Carlos Queiroz who could feature at football’s biggest stage for the first time.

Source: YEN.com.gh