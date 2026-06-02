Manchester United are set for a massive £263m windfall as World Cup squad boost sparks major financial gain

13 Man United stars are heading to the World Cup as FIFA's payout system rewards player release

How United could cash in from global stars on football’s biggest stage has now emerged

Manchester United are set to receive a significant financial boost of around £263.6 million from FIFA’s Club Benefits Programme, thanks to the number of players they are supplying for the upcoming World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The tournament begins next week, and United will have strong representation across multiple national teams, increasing the club’s potential earnings.

FIFA’s Club Benefits Programme rewards clubs per player per day, meaning United’s heavy international presence could deliver a record financial windfall this summer. Image credit: ManUtd

Source: Getty Images

FIFA’s expanded programme rewards clubs for releasing players for international duty, covering qualifying matches, play-offs and the final tournament itself.

Payments are made on a per-day basis for each player, starting from the moment they are released until their team exits the competition, regardless of whether they feature on the pitch.

At the previous World Cup in Qatar, clubs received approximately $10,950 (£8,131) per player per day, a figure that provides an estimate of how much United could earn this summer.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has previously described the scheme as recognition of clubs’ contributions to global football.

According to MEN, United are expected to be represented by 13 players, including Altay Bayindir (Turkey), Senne Lammens (Belgium), Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco), Lisandro Martinez (Argentina), Manuel Ugarte (Uruguay), Amad (Ivory Coast), and Tyler Fletcher (Scotland).

Others are Matheus Cunha and Casemiro (Brazil), Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes (Portugal), and England duo Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford.

Source: YEN.com.gh